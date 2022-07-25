 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adult, two juveniles rescued from Bennington Lake following tubing mishap

  • Updated
  • 0

An adult and two juveniles were taken to an Omaha hospital Monday after being rescued following a boating mishap in Bennington Lake.  

All three people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, including two in critical condition, Bennington Fire Chief Dan Mallory said. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and a third was taken by medical helicopter. 

First responders from Bennington and Omaha were called to the area of 175th Street and Highland Circle at 11:15 a.m., Mallory said. All three people were in the water close to shore, he said. 

Mallory said it appeared that the three people were on an inner tube being pulled by a boat. The inner tube struck a retaining wall. 

The injured people's names and ages were not immediately available, Mallory said. The incident remains under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfires prompt evacuations in California as millions in U.S. under heat warnings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert