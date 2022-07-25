Adult, two juveniles rescued from Bennington Lake following tubing mishap

An adult and two juveniles were taken to an Omaha hospital Monday after being rescued following a boating mishap in Bennington Lake.

All three people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, including two in critical condition, Bennington Fire Chief Dan Mallory said. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and a third was taken by medical helicopter.

First responders from Bennington and Omaha were called to the area of 175th Street and Highland Circle at 11:15 a.m., Mallory said. All three people were in the water close to shore, he said.

Mallory said it appeared that the three people were on an inner tube being pulled by a boat. The inner tube struck a retaining wall.

The injured people's names and ages were not immediately available, Mallory said. The incident remains under investigation.