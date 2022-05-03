Afghan family marks first Ramadan in Nebraska with tradition and reflection

Nooryali Noor watched as his children zipped out the back door of their Millard home, their laughter floating through the living room and into the kitchen, where heaps of food sat in wait of the sunset.

The family’s 2-month-old kitten watched from a distance as a game of tag ensued.

Nooryali looked back down at his phone, scrolling through photos, until he landed on one taken last summer of a plane crowded with refugees desperately attempting to flee from Kabul, Afghanistan.

The Afghan man and his wife, Latifa Noor, were on that plane with their seven children. They were among thousands making a hasty exit as the Taliban swept across the country at a speed that shocked the world.

The family had received their visas two days before the collapse of the Afghan government. After making it through a dangerous journey and boarding a plane, Nooryali stayed awake for days as they made their way to Kuwait and then on to the United States.

“It was very hard to get here,” Nooryali said through an interpreter. “It was so crowded, and I had to make sure the kids didn’t get lost. It would have been easy for the kids to be injured by other people.”

Once in the United States, the family set out for Omaha. They knew relatives who previously had settled in California, but Nooryali and Latifa felt Nebraska was a better choice economically for their large family.

The family began a new life with the help of a caseworker and support from a friend who had worked with Nooryali at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan before moving to Omaha five years ago.

The Noor family has faced new beginnings and many firsts since their arrival in November. The journey out of Afghanistan was the first time they had traveled outside the country. The children, 6 to 17 years old, all had their first days of school in Millard; Latifa said they are adjusting well. And in April, the family observed their first Ramadan in the United States.

Considered one of the most sacred months of the year, Muslims fast every day from dawn to sunset during the month of Ramadan. When the sun goes down, the fast is broken with a light meal called an iftar, which is followed by an evening prayer.

Celebrating Ramadan in Nebraska is hugely different from celebrating in Afghanistan, Nooryali said.

In Afghanistan, many people don’t work during the month of Ramadan, or work just a half-day. The community would also come together for special Ramadan programs.

“Here you just go about normal, everyday life,” Nooryali said. “It’s like you feel the spirit of Ramadan less.”

Also missing were relatives to share in the celebration. Nooryali’s mother, brother and sisters are among family members still in Afghanistan.

“They’re constantly under the fear of the new regime,” Nooryali said. “We worry less about ourselves — we just worry about our family back there. We’re just hoping that soon some sort of security comes to Afghanistan so people can start working toward their old lives back.”

As the sun set, the family broke a fast that had begun before the sun rose that morning. A plate of dates was passed around. Dishes of lamb, chicken, rice and yogurt were shared.

Then, as the light continued to fade outside, Nooryali, Latifa and 14-year-old Shabana moved to the living room for their evening prayer. The house was mostly still and quiet as they worshipped on their prayer rugs, joining the tens of thousands of displaced Afghans around the world who, despite their upheaval in their lives, continue the traditions of the holy month.

Nooryali sat back down at the table, to eat alongside his wife before getting a call from his eldest daughter, Shiba. The 17-year-old had finished her shift at a local pizza restaurant.

The after-school job is one of numerous steps the family has taken to adapt to their new home.

Soon, 16-year-old Ahmad will take his driving tests; Latifa is learning English online.

“The kids are doing well,” Nooryali said. “I think we’re all adjusting well.”

