Afghan immigrants and refugees in Omaha mark country's independence day

In the year since the Taliban completed its takeover of Afghanistan, Afghan refugees have settled into life in Omaha, but many still face an uncertain future in their new home city.

That was one of the messages shared Friday evening at a celebration of Afghan Independence Day. Over 100 people, many of them Afghan refugees and immigrants, gathered at the base of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to express hope and air concerns that persist a year after the country’s fall to the Taliban.

“Now that they have been here for a year, they have all their basic necessities,” said Shafiq Jahish, who works in IT in Omaha and served as an interpreter for U.S. military and diplomatic personnel prior to arriving in the U.S. in 2014.

“They have their housing, their kids are enrolled in school and all of them have jobs.”

However, most of the refugees are currently in a parole process that will expire in the next year, according to Jahish. A bill in the U.S. Senate, known as the Afghan Adjustment Act, would help support more permanent residency for Afghan refugees.

“Now they’re a little worried about their uncertain future and what will happen to them,” Jahish said.

On Friday though, concern contested with pride as the dominant emotion of the evening. Many of the event’s attendees carried Afghan flags and wore the flag’s colors: red, green and black. The pedestrian bridge itself was lit up in red and green as part of the celebration.

The event’s speakers also reflected on the anniversary of the Taliban’s takeover on Aug. 16, 2021, just days before the annual celebration of Afghan Independence Day.

Ben “Felix” Ungerman, deputy chief of staff for Rep. Don Bacon, said he’s glad that the U.S. has been able to evacuate many Afghans, but acknowledged that the work to assist Afghanistan is far from over.

“We must continue to gather like this and continue to remember what freedom is, what freedom is worth fighting for, what freedom feels like,” he said. “And continue to fight until Afghanistan is free again.”

The Taliban have struggled to govern the country, which remains largely isolated on the international level. Economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and even hunger. A U.N. official recently warned that unless donors provide $2.6 billion very soon the country faces “pure catastrophe” over the coming winter with millions of lives at stake.

In Omaha, community members recently created the Nebraska Afghan Community Center, which hosted Friday’s event. The center is a new resource that hopes to bring the local Afghan community together and help connect immigrants with resources, according to Mohammed Sahil.

“This is going to be a good step to support the families and also have a place for the Afghans,” Sahil said.

Hanif Sufizada was one of the event’s speakers who shared his own story of emigrating from Afghanistan. Even though he mostly grew up in Pakistan and now lives in the U.S., he said he still feels a deep connection to his country of origin.

“Like the story of my life, the story of Afghanistan is a story of resilience,” Sufizada said. “We are a resilient nation.”

This report includes material from the Associated Press.