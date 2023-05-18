In September 2017, Warren, a bull elephant in the original herd, died during a procedure. He had been the herd’s lone male until the arrival of a male named Louie that summer.

Louie was never able to reproduce with the herd’s females and was transferred to the North Carolina Zoo in 2021. By contrast, Callee led to a baby boom at the zoo, with his three calves born in the span of just over a year.