AfroFest showcases the 'different layers' of African culture in Omaha

From Togo to Somalia and from Nigeria to the Caribbean, an event Saturday at Stinson Park brought together diverse African cultures.

The third annual AfroFest held by Afromaha featured food, shopping, activities and music from Afro-descendant cultures around the world.

The production for this year’s event was double what it was when the festival was last held in 2019, said Afromaha co-founder Folly "Joubel" Teko. The event was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Teko said the event proves wrong the misconception many Americans may have that Africa is a single country or culture.

"Africa has 54 countries, and we really want to show people that there are different layers when it comes to African culture," he said.

This year’s event focused heavily on educational opportunities for kids, Teko said, with a designated children’s area featuring activities and giveaways. For the adults, a beer garden was also available.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, attendees were encouraged to wear masks, and COVID-19 vaccines were offered on-site.