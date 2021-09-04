AfroFest showcases the 'different layers' of African culture in Omaha

From Togo to Somalia and from Nigeria to the Caribbean, an event Saturday at Stinson Park brought together diverse African cultures.
The third annual AfroFest held by Afromaha featured food, shopping, activities and music from Afro-descendant cultures around the world.
The production for this year’s event was double what it was when the festival was last held in 2019, said Afromaha co-founder Folly "Joubel" Teko. The event was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Teko said the event proves wrong the misconception many Americans may have that Africa is a single country or culture.
"Africa has 54 countries, and we really want to show people that there are different layers when it comes to African culture," he said.
This year’s event focused heavily on educational opportunities for kids, Teko said, with a designated children’s area featuring activities and giveaways. For the adults, a beer garden was also available.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, attendees were encouraged to wear masks, and COVID-19 vaccines were offered on-site.
Wunbil Duany, owner of Omaha's African Fabric & Reggae Store, had a booth at the event filled with colorful fabrics and books by African authors.
“This event is diverse,” Duany said. “Different people, different cultures … that’s what intrigues me the most.”
Susan Safia, owner of Life Elixir Juices, was at AfroFest selling her fresh-squeezed juices. She said events like AfroFest are a great way for people to learn about different cultures.
“I love coming to more Afro-centric and ethnic events because they are few and far between in the Midwest,” she said. “I think sometimes people are scared of other cultures or things that they don't know or understand because they didn’t grow up around it.”
One of the food vendors was Ami’s Kitchen, a catering company owned by Aminata Fall. Fall serves Senegalese food, something she said isn’t commonly found in the region but she loves introducing to people.
“People are discovering it and loving it,” she said.
Teko said the bottom line of AfroFest is to have fun and bring people together in an inclusive way.
“It’s just a whole bunch of people coming together to celebrate,” he said.