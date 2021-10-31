After decades of decline, urban Omaha sees 'incredible' population growth

Seventy Five North, located along North 30th Street near Lake Street, is just one of the major efforts to revitalize Omaha’s established neighborhoods.

Founded in 2011 after the demolition of the Pleasantview Homes housing project, Seventy Five North is rebuilding the neighborhood with new mixed-income housing and programs to support education, health and wellness in the community.

Cydney Franklin, president and CEO of the nonprofit effort, said the development has 161 town houses, row houses and apartments fully leased and housing 400 people. Later this year, she said, Seventy Five North will break ground on 108 more mixed-income units, followed next year by starting work on another 50 units.

The hope is that it will be an example for other parts of Omaha to follow, especially in North Omaha, where the need for affordable housing persists, Franklin said.

“We are going to be building for the foreseeable future — opportunities and enhancements that make strong neighborhoods strong,” she said.

Steve Jensen, an urban planner and principal with Steven Jensen Consulting, said the urban growth validates a lot of hard work by people behind the scenes over the last 50 years.