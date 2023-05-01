This year, the Taste of Omaha will be held in Ralston.

Organizers of the annual festival — now in its 26th year — have been under pressure to find a new venue since the Omaha City Council last month voted against a liquor license for the event's original Elmwood Park location.

Several potential venues reached out following the liquor license denial. Ralston Mayor Don Groesser offered the best opportunity, said event director Mike Mancuso.

"There was a lot of different ideas and choices, but it was amazing what this team came up with," Mancuso said.

Taste of Omaha will be held June 2 through June 4 at the Liberty First Arena and the Granary, an event venue that opened about a year ago located southwest of 72nd and Q Streets on Main Street.

The Granary is about a six-minute walk from the arena. A free shuttle will also connect the two.

More than 40 vendors will be featured and live music will be held throughout the weekend. A "KidZone Stage" will include comedy and magic shows and wild animals.

Country singer Jordan Harvey and the band Revelation will perform Friday, June 2 at 8:30 p.m. Rock drummer Slim Jim Phantom will take the stage Saturday, June 3 at 9 p.m. And Spectrum, a four-member Motown group, will perform June 3 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

More festival details, including the locations of specific booths and performances will be worked out in coming weeks, organizers said.

Mayor Groesser said the event is "very, very exciting for Ralston."

"(Taste of Omaha) will bring over 100,000 people to our front door," Groesser said. "They'll get an opportunity to see Ralston and we're right in the heart of Douglas County."

Sales tax revenue brought in by the event will go to the Ralston Community Foundation, Groesser said.

In April, Omaha City Council members voted 4-3 against the liquor license for this year’s festival. Some Elmwood-area neighbors had raised concerns about the event being held in the park, citing high traffic, damage to the park’s grass and noise concerns.

Organizers of the three-day, food-themed festival were questioned extensively by the council during a public hearing before the vote. At issue was an assurance made last year that Taste of Omaha would not be held in Elmwood Park for a third year.

The city park has hosted the event since 2021 because of renovations to the city’s riverfront parks, where the festival has been held in the past.

Festival organizers intend to return to the riverfront in 2024.

