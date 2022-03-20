After fatal shooting, Ralston players look to baseball for healing

Just one week after Ralston High School baseball player Tanner Farrell was shot and killed, the Ralston Rams took to the field for their first game of the season.

It was impossible not to feel Farrell’s presence on the field. Instead of gate admissions, a donation box for a scholarship fund in his honor sat at the entryway. Farrell’s No. 6 jersey hung on the wall of the dugout, while players from both teams sported shirts emblazoned with his initials and jersey number. “TF6” stickers adorned the helmets, and the same logo was spray-painted on the pitcher’s mound.

Farrell, described by his family as quiet and easygoing, transferred to Ralston High School last summer in search of athletic opportunities. He played American Legion baseball with Ralston in the summer and was gearing up for his first high school season with the Rams.

“Our group last summer was pretty good, and they had been playing together for years,” said Ralston baseball coach Tom Cooper. “But right from the get-go, with his personality, he fit right in. He’s one of those personalities where the kids just attracted to him.”

Farrell was fatally shot by a friend, 18-year-old Millard West High School senior Blake Miller, on March 12. The two were drinking with friends at Miller’s home when Miller pointed a .22-caliber rifle at Farrell and, thinking it was unloaded, pulled the trigger, shooting him in the chest.

Despite the Farrell family’s resistance to charges, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has charged Miller with manslaughter as an adult. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The death left the team reeling and led to the postponement of their first game of the season, which was originally scheduled for Thursday. Instead, the team attended Farrell’s funeral.

“We’ve had a rough week with emotions,” Cooper said. “We’ve had some players break down at practices. It’s been emotionally, mentally and physically exhausting.”

Garrett White, a senior on the Ralston team, reiterated that the past week has been tough. The players found out about Farrell’s death Sunday morning. On Monday, Cooper skipped practice and opted to open the field for any players who needed support. They played catch, ate hamburgers and talked about how best to honor Farrell’s legacy.

“It’s been up and down,” he said. “But today, we’re ready. This is the only thing we can really look forward to — just being out here and playing with everyone.”

Farrell’s family attended the game, wearing light blue ribbons next to the TF6 stickers on their shirts. Jake Farrell, Tanner’s uncle, said baseball and softball have been a big part of their family.

“I think it will be extremely difficult to watch this season play through without Tanner out there doing what he loved to do,” he said. “But it will help us heal to know that life does go on and that Tanner left a legacy that is going to continue.”

Farrell’s jersey will hang in the dugout during each game this season, and the team plans to do more to honor his memory.

