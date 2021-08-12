After flash flood, some Omaha families now face financial storm

“It’s hard for people to understand, but we really did do all the right things,” said Emma Baker, whose home was also condemned by the City of Omaha after a wall of water shoved in the foundation. “We both work, we live under our means, we stay out of trouble.”

She and her husband, Todd, marked one full year in their new home in July. Over those 12 months, they invested $35,000 into turning a former rental into the “heart” of their family, she said.

“Now we have a mortgage but not a livable home,” Baker said.

The Bakers say they’ve spent hours on the phone trying to find help. And like their neighbors, the help they’ve received has come from friends, co-workers and everyday Omahans.

“We’ve Monday morning-quarterbacked ourselves the last 72 hours,” Baker said of not realizing that they might be at risk of flooding. “But this was an act of God. We need help.”

The Bakers and Emerllahus are trying to figure out how they will come up with tens of thousands of dollars to shore up their homes’ foundations, and whether that’s even a smart decision. At least one other family in the neighborhood is weighing bankruptcy for their “still habitable” home because of the costly damage to their basement and the potential for mold.