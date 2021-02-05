 Skip to main content
After Friday, Omaha's daytime highs will be around 10 degrees for a week or more
020521-owh-new-cold-ar02

A field near 60th Street and Nebraska Highway 370 in Papillion is covered in snow Thursday. Single-digit highs and below-zero lows are expected in the Omaha area over the next several days.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Enjoy Friday's balmy temperatures in the upper 20s, Omaha, because that's as warm as it's going to get for a while.

"We have a surge of Arctic air that's pushing in," said Hallie Bova, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley. "It's going to hang out for several days into the end of next week."

Daytime highs after Friday in the Omaha area will be around 10 degrees. Lows on a couple of nights next week — Monday night into Tuesday and Thursday night into Friday — will dip under 5 below zero. Wind chills will make it feel like 10 to 20 below.  

For the most part, Bova said, winds over the next week won't be significant — 20 mph or so.

"It's just going to be brutally cold," she said.

The average high for this time of year is 35. "We're nowhere close to that for the foreseeable future," Bova said.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

