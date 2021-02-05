After Friday, Omaha's daytime highs will be around 10 degrees for a week or more

Enjoy Friday's balmy temperatures in the upper 20s, Omaha, because that's as warm as it's going to get for a while.

"We have a surge of Arctic air that's pushing in," said Hallie Bova, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley. "It's going to hang out for several days into the end of next week."

Daytime highs after Friday in the Omaha area will be around 10 degrees. Lows on a couple of nights next week — Monday night into Tuesday and Thursday night into Friday — will dip under 5 below zero. Wind chills will make it feel like 10 to 20 below.

For the most part, Bova said, winds over the next week won't be significant — 20 mph or so.

"It's just going to be brutally cold," she said.

The average high for this time of year is 35. "We're nowhere close to that for the foreseeable future," Bova said.

