After lengthy battle with COVID, Council Bluffs couple tie the knot in hospital room

A few days after being removed from a ventilator, Jonathan Johnson knew it was time to marry his fiancée.
And he wanted to marry her right then, right there. In the intensive care unit of Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Johnson, 28, ran his surprise wedding plan by hospital staff.
"I want to get married. Today," he told them.
A supervisor gave the go-ahead. With a little help from family and nursing staff, Johnson pulled it off.
Johnson married 28-year-old Mariah Copeland from his bed in the Council Bluffs hospital.
"I didn't want any regrets," Johnson said Tuesday. "After coming off the ventilator, you view a lot of things differently in life."
Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early September. Hospital staff sent him home with medication, warning that he may get worse before he got better.
He quarantined in the couple's bedroom, away from his fiancée — who also tested positive for COVID — and their 2-year-old son.
But about a week later, Johnson's breathing became labored and moving around the room was challenging. He called his mother, who urged him to go back to the hospital.
Doctors immediately hooked Johnson up to oxygen and later admitted him to the intensive care unit at Jennie Edmundson because his oxygen levels were so low.
Eventually, Johnson was put on a ventilator. He stayed on it for more than three weeks.
At times, nursing staff questioned whether Johnson would make it home to his family, said Jenna Harvey, a nurse who helped care for Johnson.
"He was as sick as you could be without passing away," said Amy Waldstein, another nurse who helped with Johnson's care.
By mid-October, when Johnson got off the ventilator, he knew it was time for a wedding.
The Council Bluffs couple had hoped for a Halloween-themed affair, but at 40 days and counting in the hospital, Johnson wasn't sure when he'd be out.
Harvey, Waldstein and other staffers started planning.
The impromptu wedding gave Harvey a little bit of light during a gloomy time.
"You see a lot of sadness, and sometimes the end isn't always what we wanted," she said. "With Jonathan, this gave us hope and it kind of keeps us going. ... It's something they both deserve."
Family, friends and an officiant were looped in. They persuaded Copeland to do her hair and makeup and head up to the hospital for a visit with her fiancé. She briefly wondered why they were carrying a big bag — which held her wedding dress — along for the visit.
When she got to Johnson's room — where he was no longer in isolation or contagious — he told her she wasn't there for a visit. She was there for a wedding.
Hospital staffers helped her into her black satin and lace wedding gown. Someone else cued up music on a cellphone, and Waldstein served as the official photographer. Cakes were brought up on a linen-covered cart from the cafeteria.
The bride was shocked to learn she would be getting married on the fly — and in a hospital.
"I didn't think that was going to happen so soon," she said. "I am so happy it did, so I can spend my forever with the man that I love."
The ceremony occurred on Oct. 14, but the legal paperwork lists their wedding date as Oct. 22, a day after Johnson was released from the hospital.
Waldstein said patients become like family, and giving Johnson a hospital wedding was a happy moment.
"You could see the love in his eyes," she said. "He was smitten to marry her, and that was a beautiful thing."
Now Johnson is on the mend at home, although he still uses oxygen.
The couple hope to have another ceremony once Johnson is stronger and their finances are in better shape.
By the time that ceremony rolls around, they both plan on being vaccinated against COVID.
"Let that be a lesson to everybody," Johnson said. "Go get the vaccine. This came as a shock, and it was a very scary situation. I definitely don't plan on doing it again."
Johnson said he plans to tell their kids about how their parents got married in a hospital room. He'll argue that he didn't cry when his bride walked in the room — it must have been raining inside.
"It was great," he said. "I'm happy I got to marry my best friend."
