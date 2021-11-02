After lengthy battle with COVID, Council Bluffs couple tie the knot in hospital room

When she got to Johnson's room — where he was no longer in isolation or contagious — he told her she wasn't there for a visit. She was there for a wedding.

Hospital staffers helped her into her black satin and lace wedding gown. Someone else cued up music on a cellphone, and Waldstein served as the official photographer. Cakes were brought up on a linen-covered cart from the cafeteria.

The bride was shocked to learn she would be getting married on the fly — and in a hospital.

"I didn't think that was going to happen so soon," she said. "I am so happy it did, so I can spend my forever with the man that I love."

The ceremony occurred on Oct. 14, but the legal paperwork lists their wedding date as Oct. 22, a day after Johnson was released from the hospital.

Waldstein said patients become like family, and giving Johnson a hospital wedding was a happy moment.

"You could see the love in his eyes," she said. "He was smitten to marry her, and that was a beautiful thing."

Now Johnson is on the mend at home, although he still uses oxygen.

The couple hope to have another ceremony once Johnson is stronger and their finances are in better shape.