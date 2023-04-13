Goose is home, and his family couldn’t be happier.

“It was a really cool reunion,” Omahan Heather Beed said. “We were so excited to see him.”

Goose, an 11-year-old beagle, dug under a privacy fence in his Benson neighborhood and escaped March 30. A woman was seen picking up the dog at a gas station at 72nd and Maple Streets, six blocks from his home.

That woman had kept the dog since then.

“They said they thought he was a stray because he was dirty and eating out of the trash,” Beed said.

The woman and her son both contacted Lost Pets of Omaha Area Wednesday, saying they thought they had Goose.

While happy that the people who found Goose reached out, Cathy Eaton, who created Lost Pets of Omaha area, said never assume that a lost animal is not somebody's pet.

"There is proper protocol for finding a pet," she said. "It's illegal to keep any pet that you find. It's considered theft."

Eaton said the first thing to do is call the Nebraska Humane Society and then reach out to organizations such as Lost Pets of Omaha Area.

Many animals are chipped and an owner can be found by taking the pet to a veterinarian or pet store to scan the chip.

If an animal has a rabies or license tag, NHS can trace it. Call 402-444-7800, ext. 1, and provide the license and/or rabies tag number, along with a description of the animal.

A found animal can be taken to NHS or kept at your house until the owner is found. An online found animal report must be filed.

Goose is one of several dogs owned by Beed and Ashley Braasch. He needs medication for seizures.

Beed said Goose seems to be in good shape.

“I’m pretty sure he gained a little weight,” she said. “I think he was well-cared for but he’s ours.”

Beed said they plan to give the $200 reward money to NHS and the other organizations that helped bring Goose home.

To make sure he doesn't get out again, Beed said she’s already fixed areas of the fence and plans to do more this weekend.

“He’s not allowed out of my sight,” she said.