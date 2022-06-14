After nearly a decade, the Omaha Marathon will be back under local ownership

The Omaha Marathon is back under local ownership, but the race won't be held this year.

The marathon was acquired by the Omaha Running Club about a month ago, said Tom Whitaker, club president.

This year's Omaha Marathon, which was slated for Sept. 18, has been canceled. Runners have the option of transferring their registration to the Heartland Marathon, which is operated by the Omaha Running Club, or receiving a full refund from its former owner, Alpha Win. The Heartland Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 25.

"We believe this move will improve the market for Omaha runners," Whitaker said.

For nearly a decade, the Omaha Marathon was owned and organized locally by Susie Smisek. In 2013, Smisek sold rights to the race for an undisclosed amount to New York-based HITS Endurance, which had not held a running race before. HITS Endurance is now known as Alpha Win.

A race director with Alpha Win, who declined to give his name, confirmed the sale of the race. He declined to disclose the sale price or go into detail on why the organization wanted to sell.

The Omaha Marathon has seen a steady decline in participants in recent years. The year before HITS took over, the race drew about 4,000 runners. Last year, it drew just shy of 500 finishers across five distances — marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and 1 mile.

Over the years, runners have complained about snags on the course such as missed turnaround points and a lack of post-race food and drink.

The race also has had issues with its timing system. One year, clocks at the finish line weren't working, meaning chip-timed results weren't immediately available. Winners of the half and full marathon races that year weren't able to break through tape at the finish line as race tradition dictates.

Another year, runners waited 72 hours for times from the race, which is a Boston Marathon qualifier. The day results were posted was the last day to submit a qualifying time for the 2019 Boston race.

The fall marathon scene in Omaha has been crowded for the last several years. At one point, three marathons — Omaha, Heartland and Nebraska — all were held within three weeks of each other.

At one point, the two locally organized races, Heartland and Nebraska, considered teaming up but couldn't come to an agreement that made sense for both parties.

Nebraska Marathon organizers said the purchase of the Omaha Marathon is a great move for the Omaha Running Club.

"We couldn't be happier that the Omaha Marathon is owned locally again," said Joe Sutter, co-director of the Nebraska Marathon.

Sutter said the Nebraska Marathon will move to a spring date next year — April 16, 2023. It will start and finish in the renovated Gene Leahy Mall.

"Everyone knows the waters are very crowded in the fall," he said.

Another of Sutter's races, the Omahalf, will shift from a spring date to a fall date in 2023. That half marathon is a simple event, run on local trails.

Whitaker, with the Omaha Running Club, said the Omaha Marathon name could come back at some point, but for the foreseeable future, the club will continue operating the Heartland Marathon.

This year's Heartland Marathon, set for Sept. 25, will keep its same course, starting on a trail in Miller's Landing near the Gallup campus, crossing the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and sending runners on trails in Council Bluffs before returning to Omaha.

Whitaker said organizers may consider route changes should the race continue to grow. Last year, the Heartland Marathon drew about 700 participants. This year, organizers hope to see 1,000 runners.

