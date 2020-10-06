 Skip to main content
After Omaha Farmers Market sees revenue loss, organizers urge support in final weekend
Farmers Market

Customers check out vendors’ tents at the downtown Omaha Farmers Market.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Omaha Farmers Market suffered a major loss of revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said. 

Because of that, they're encouraging Omahans to lend their support by shopping at the market in its final weekend of the season Saturday and Sunday, or by making a donation. 

The market has two locations, one in the Old Market on Saturday and one in Aksarben Village on Sunday.

To ensure safety of staff, vendors and customers, both markets shifted locations this year. The Old Market location moved to the top level of the city parking garage at 10th and Jackson Streets and the Aksarben Village location moved across the street to a parking lot at Baxter Arena. 

Other changes included postponing opening weekend by five weeks and working with the Douglas County Health Department to ensure public safety

"Due to the opening delay, unforeseen expenses and lost income, the market has suffered a major loss of revenue in 2020," organizers said in a press release. 

The market runs Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. In-season produce includes peppers, pumpkins, squash, apples, tomatoes, green beans and more. 

Donations can be made at charity.gofundme.com/omahafarmersmarket. Donations will go toward operating costs of the 2021 market. 

For more information on the market and current safety policies, visit omahafarmersmarket.org

0 comments

