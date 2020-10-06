After Omaha Farmers Market sees revenue loss, organizers urge support in final weekend

The Omaha Farmers Market suffered a major loss of revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said.

Because of that, they're encouraging Omahans to lend their support by shopping at the market in its final weekend of the season Saturday and Sunday, or by making a donation.

The market has two locations, one in the Old Market on Saturday and one in Aksarben Village on Sunday.

To ensure safety of staff, vendors and customers, both markets shifted locations this year. The Old Market location moved to the top level of the city parking garage at 10th and Jackson Streets and the Aksarben Village location moved across the street to a parking lot at Baxter Arena.

Other changes included postponing opening weekend by five weeks and working with the Douglas County Health Department to ensure public safety.