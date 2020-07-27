After one coronavirus test result reporting mix-up, Douglas County looks for more

Health officials in the Omaha metro area need the public's help so that they can track down an unknown number of COVID-19 cases.
Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said there may be some people in the area who have tested positive for the virus but haven't been notified of their test results.
The reason? A processing error that led to someone else being notified by mistake.
Rooney said health officials were contacted Monday by a person who reported getting a positive test result, yet he or she had never taken the test. When the Health Department investigated, it discovered that contact information for someone who had been tested had been recorded incorrectly. So the wrong person was contacted. The correct person has since been notified.
In case similar errors have been made, Rooney said, the county is asking anyone who has been provided COVID-19 test results without having been tested to contact the Health Department at 402-444-3400.
Videos: Feel-good moments in Nebraska amid the pandemic
Nebraskans have shown a wealth of emotions while facing the coronavirus pandemic. We have unleashed a wave of creativity to adapt in the world of social distancing.
Watch a few bright moments our staff has collected while telling the story of this unprecedented period in history.
Mom surprises senior with graduation party that included a band and a food truck
A mariachi band performs for healthcare workers outside OneWorld Community Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 8, 2020. The clinic has been …
The Nebraska National Guard helps with a food drive at the Food Bank for the Heartland.
Kyle and Jess McMindes experience a social distancing wedding on Saturday, April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised …
The American Muslim Institute, would usually host a dinner for hundreds in the Omaha Muslim community, but such large gatherings are impossibl…
Three friends gather for a little social distancing dance party in Omaha.
Restaurants and bars in Nebraska are finding new ways to reach their customers amid social distancing.
A group of Omaha area inventors are using their 3D printers to help make face shields for health care workers.
The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyo…
Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-o…
Teresa Elliott is surprised by her family on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday, March 2…
Nebraska churches have been adapting to social distancing regulations by having online services from buildings void of parishioners.
The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into …
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.