After one coronavirus test result reporting mix-up, Douglas County looks for more

Health officials in the Omaha metro area need the public's help so that they can track down an unknown number of COVID-19 cases.

Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said there may be some people in the area who have tested positive for the virus but haven't been notified of their test results.

The reason? A processing error that led to someone else being notified by mistake.

Rooney said health officials were contacted Monday by a person who reported getting a positive test result, yet he or she had never taken the test. When the Health Department investigated, it discovered that contact information for someone who had been tested had been recorded incorrectly. So the wrong person was contacted. The correct person has since been notified.

In case similar errors have been made, Rooney said, the county is asking anyone who has been provided COVID-19 test results without having been tested to contact the Health Department at 402-444-3400.

