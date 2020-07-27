You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
After one coronavirus test result reporting mix-up, Douglas County looks for more
0 comments

After one coronavirus test result reporting mix-up, Douglas County looks for more

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Health officials in the Omaha metro area need the public's help so that they can track down an unknown number of COVID-19 cases.

Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said there may be some people in the area who have tested positive for the virus but haven't been notified of their test results.

The reason? A processing error that led to someone else being notified by mistake.

Rooney said health officials were contacted Monday by a person who reported getting a positive test result, yet he or she had never taken the test. When the Health Department investigated, it discovered that contact information for someone who had been tested had been recorded incorrectly. So the wrong person was contacted. The correct person has since been notified.

In case similar errors have been made, Rooney said, the county is asking anyone who has been provided COVID-19 test results without having been tested to contact the Health Department at 402-444-3400.

Become a World-Herald digital subscriber: $3 for 3 months

Videos: Feel-good moments in Nebraska amid the pandemic

Nebraskans have shown a wealth of emotions while facing the coronavirus pandemic. We have unleashed a wave of creativity to adapt in the world of social distancing. 

Watch a few bright moments our staff has collected while telling the story of this unprecedented period in history. 

A social distancing wedding
Video

A social distancing wedding

  • 0

Kyle and Jess McMindes experience a social distancing wedding on Saturday, April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised …

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News