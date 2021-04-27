After overcoming obstacles, St. Matthew Catholic Church in Bellevue has its own building

Hart and Deall both said the Rev. Leo Rigatuso, the pastor of St. Matthew, was the driving force behind opening the church.

Rigatuso joined the church in 2016 knowing the parishioners had the intention of building a church of their own.

"They had been wanting to do it for a long time, and everything was coming together at the right time," Rigatuso said. "There was also a need for the church. Bellevue had grown so much, and there was an increase in Catholic households that it was something we needed to do."

Rigatuso said one of the obstacles to building the church was the debt accumulated from building the gym at Cardinal Spellman.

By the time Rigatuso came to the church, the parish still had a debt of $280,000 from adding the gym to the school — a $3 million project. An anonymous donor stepped forward to pay off the debt, which Rigatuso said cleared the way to build the church.

Deall said the parish put a building committee together in 2018 and broke ground that September, but it wasn't smooth sailing from there.