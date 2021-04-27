After overcoming obstacles, St. Matthew Catholic Church in Bellevue has its own building

Perseverance.
That is what Deacon Tom Deall of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Bellevue said allowed the church to open.
The St. Matthew parish finally opened a space of its own on Nov. 4, an $8.6 million project for which the parish continues to raise money.
Deall said parishioners had pushed through 25 years of obstacles to finally get their church.
"This all started with the Cardinal Spellman school," Deall said. "The school was originally opened for military families to send their kids because there wasn't a Catholic school. It sat as just a school for over 25 years until the military couldn't support it anymore."
In order to support the school, leaders created the St. Matthew parish, which was established May 6, 1996.
Patsy Hart, a secretary at St. Matthew, has been with the church since the beginning.
"Our Masses started at Fort Crook Elementary, where every weekend we could go and set up chairs and take them down," Hart said. "By 1999, we had a gym built at Cardinal Spellman to hold Masses but, truthfully, I never thought I would see a church in my lifetime."
Hart and Deall both said the Rev. Leo Rigatuso, the pastor of St. Matthew, was the driving force behind opening the church.
Rigatuso joined the church in 2016 knowing the parishioners had the intention of building a church of their own.
"They had been wanting to do it for a long time, and everything was coming together at the right time," Rigatuso said. "There was also a need for the church. Bellevue had grown so much, and there was an increase in Catholic households that it was something we needed to do."
Rigatuso said one of the obstacles to building the church was the debt accumulated from building the gym at Cardinal Spellman.
By the time Rigatuso came to the church, the parish still had a debt of $280,000 from adding the gym to the school — a $3 million project. An anonymous donor stepped forward to pay off the debt, which Rigatuso said cleared the way to build the church.
Deall said the parish put a building committee together in 2018 and broke ground that September, but it wasn't smooth sailing from there.
"There was the flooding in 2019, where we couldn't start the foundation because the ground was too wet. We had to raise money to build the church, then we had severe cold and the pandemic," Deall said. "It was crazy. It was like every reason in the world to say 'No,' and we absolutely would not accept no for an answer."
During the construction as well as the pandemic, Masses still were held at the former Cardinal Spellman School, now known as St. Matthew School.
St. Matthew, which is about five miles west of Offutt Air Force Base, opened in November. It has grown by 100 families, bringing the total to 733 families.
Rigatuso said it was a long journey, but was worth it.
"I knew coming in that there was a hope to build a church, and I'm thinking to myself, you know, 'I don't know how we're going to do it,'" he said. "But if it's the Lord's plan, it'll get done."