After review, Omaha's mask mandate is extended for a week

The mask mandate for the city of Omaha will be extended for a week or until case count and hospital capacity benchmarks are reached, officials announced Wednesday.

Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse, acting in her capacity as the City of Omaha's public health director, issued the temporary indoor mask mandate for the city on Jan. 12 amid a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. She said at the time that she would review the order after four weeks. Wednesday marked four weeks since the mandate took effect.

Huse set benchmarks that must be met before she would drop the mandate: The seven-day total number of cases per 100,000 residents must drop below 200 cases per day; and hospital capacity must remain at or below 85% for seven consecutive days.

On Wednesday, the health department reported 344.6 cases per 100,000 residents, with 299 new cases that day. That figure peaked at nearly 1,800 in mid-January.

Hospital capacity had held at or below 85% for four days.

If the benchmarks outlined in Huse's order are reached before seven days have passed, health officials said, the mandate will be lifted at that time.