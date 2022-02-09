After review, Omaha's mask mandate is extended for a week

The mask mandate for the city of Omaha will be extended for a week or until case count and hospital capacity benchmarks are reached, officials announced Wednesday.
Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse, acting in her capacity as the City of Omaha's public health director, issued the temporary indoor mask mandate for the city on Jan. 12 amid a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. She said at the time that she would review the order after four weeks. Wednesday marked four weeks since the mandate took effect.
Huse set benchmarks that must be met before she would drop the mandate: The seven-day total number of cases per 100,000 residents must drop below 200 cases per day; and hospital capacity must remain at or below 85% for seven consecutive days.
On Wednesday, the health department reported 344.6 cases per 100,000 residents, with 299 new cases that day. That figure peaked at nearly 1,800 in mid-January.
Hospital capacity had held at or below 85% for four days.
If the benchmarks outlined in Huse's order are reached before seven days have passed, health officials said, the mandate will be lifted at that time.
COVID cases have declined sharply in Omaha and in Nebraska over the past two weeks, and hospital capacity is improving.
However, case counts and COVID-related hospitalizations in Douglas County and the state as a whole remain among the highest of the pandemic. A total of 342 people were hospitalized in the Omaha metro area on Tuesday. Statewide, 585 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID. In both cases, those tallies marked the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since early January.
The day after Huse issued her order on the mask mandate for Omaha, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson filed a lawsuit against her and other county and city officials challenging it. The suit said Huse’s authority to issue a mask mandate under Omaha’s municipal code “conflicts with applicable state law.”
Peterson sought a temporary and permanent injunction declaring that the mandate was “void and unlawful” and that Huse did not have “jurisdiction or authority” to issue it.
On Jan. 25, Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman declined to issue a temporary restraining order in the case.
In her 30-page decision, Stratman emphasized that both sides will present evidence at a hearing on the permanent injunction, which she has scheduled for June 16. At such a hearing, the state could present additional information that might change her mind regarding who has the power “to enact measures related to communicable diseases in the City of Omaha.” The state had argued that such mandates require approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
In her written decision on the temporary injunction, Stratman sided with the city and county, pointing out that the plain language of the Omaha municipal code requires that “the health director shall take all measures necessary to prevent the introduction ... of malignant, contagious and infectious diseases.”
Huse told the Douglas County Board on Tuesday that the decreases in cases and hospitalizations were "wonderful progress in the right direction." But she noted Omaha's continued high level of COVID transmission and reinforced the need for continued vigilance.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday extended that jurisdiction's mask mandate for two more weeks, citing continued relatively high case counts.
Nationally, Axios reported that the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that the CDC will continue to recommend that people wear masks indoors in areas where there's high risk of transmission.
The recommendation from Dr. Rochelle Walensky came as a number of states, many of which have seen bigger declines in omicron than Nebraska, have announced an end to their indoor mask mandates. Most of those, however, are lifting mandates for businesses and other indoor venues first and keeping the measures in place for schools until late February or March.
Some studies show that as many as 25-33% of people have one or more symptoms four or more weeks after recovering from acute COVID-19, UNMC experts said.
