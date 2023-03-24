Karli Baker couldn’t sleep.

Her beloved Creighton Bluejays had just made the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years. And Baker was so excited, it was keeping her up at night.

“I’ll lose sleep over the Bluejays any day,” said Baker, a senior at Creighton University. “It’s all right. I will not sleep for the next two weeks if they keep going. I don’t care. It’s a sacrifice I will make.” Tonight, Baker and Jays fans everywhere find out if sleepless nights are in their future or if the dream ends here. CU plays Princeton at 8 p.m. in Louisville, Ky., for a chance to advance to the Elite Eight.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton’s 7-foot-1 center, has been to the Sweet 16 before but never like this.

He was a freshman in 2021 when Creighton made the Sweet 16, but that team was part of the NCAA tourney bubble in Indianapolis, quarantined in their hotel for two weeks. When they beat Ohio to reach the second weekend, there were few fans in the seats.

There were enough fans that players didn’t just hear the ball bouncing off the floor, but there were no roars of approval after big plays, Kalkbrenner said.

“I hope there’s nothing like that ever again because that was not as fun as this year,” Kalkbrenner said during an interview this week.

“I know when we had a few plays like that in first two rounds, it was electric in the building,” he said. “I can only imagine it gets better.”

On Wednesday, Creighton fans made sure the players were sent off to Louisville to the sound of applause, chants of “Let’s go Jays” and high-fives. Alumni, current students and young fans lined the sidewalk outside Morrison Stadium as players walked to waiting buses.

CU alumni Larry Etienne and Kirk Meisinger stopped by campus on Wednesday cheer on the team.

“They’ve already exceeded most people’s expectations, but I don’t think they’ve exceeded their expectations or ours,” said Etienne. “I think they have a chance to get to the Final Four.”

“They believe,” Meisinger said, “and we believe.”

Etienne, Meisinger and Baker all said they’ve believed in this team — even through some tough moments this season.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, but we’ve always stayed positive throughout the entire thing,” Baker said. “I said the entire time, it’s OK if we’ve had some dry spells because all that matters is March.”

Creighton’s players, speaking during practice at the school’s Championship Center on Tuesday, said they noticed the support.

Trey Alexander, a sophomore guard, said everyone on campus had been offering their congratulations and wishing the players good luck.

“For us to go into it with this type of momentum this year is big for us,” Alexander said.

Alexander said the fan base has stuck with the team through thick and thin.

“We lost six games in a row, the crowd was still 17,000 deep,” Alexander said. “For us to do this for them, and for us to do this for the city of Omaha, I think is big.”

Etienne and Meisinger will be watching tonight’s game with other Jays fans. Will they be nervous?

“Not as long as we’re ahead,” Etienne said.

Baker will be at DJ’s Dugout with her friends, sitting at the exact same table that she sat at during previous big Jays wins for good luck.

Miriam Souchek, 13, will be watching from home with her younger siblings and Creighton alumni parents. Miriam and her siblings like to pretend they’re the players — cheering each other on during big moments and teasing each other after missed shots.

Not only will Miriam and her siblings get to watch the game, they’ll have the added bonus of being allowed to stay up late to do it.

When asked if he had advice for his teammates playing in their first Sweet 16 game, Kalkbrenner’s response could apply not only to his teammates, but also to kids playing pretend, sleepless students and definitely not-nervous fans: Enjoy this moment.

“I would say, especially for the younger guys, just take it in,” Kalkbrenner said. “You don’t really know if you’ll ever be back to a Sweet 16.

“Just take it in. Have fun. Even if it doesn’t go the way we want it to go, it’s still special.”

Last time, Kalkbrenner said he let the moment slip by thinking he’d be back one day. He won’t do that again.

“This time, it’s special to be here,” Kalkbrenner said. “I’m going to take this in.”

Photos: Creighton arrives in Louisville for Sweet 16