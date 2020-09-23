After spinal cord injury, Fairbury woman gives back as Ms. Wheelchair Nebraska

Snook learned to transfer from her chair to other surfaces — and vice versa — using a slide board. Physical therapists also worked with her on balance, strength training and navigating obstacles in a wheelchair.

At Madonna, Snook said she learned “a new way of life.” She had to adjust to things not being on her level anymore. She learned how to cook, do laundry and wash dishes, all from her chair.

It can be frustrating to learn a new way of tackling a task, Ulmer said. Snook had a few of those moments, but she persisted and often would turn to her peers in therapy to encourage them.

Another challenge was getting behind the wheel of a car again. Madonna offered a driving program, but Snook wavered. It wasn’t required, and she wasn’t familiar with driving in Lincoln. But her husband told her to take advantage of the opportunity. So she learned to drive using hand controls.

“I was scared out of my mind,” Snook said. “I had to get back behind the wheel, but it was the best decision.”

Snook, along with her husband and three sons — Daxton, Jace and Wesley — spent Christmas in the Lincoln rehab facility.