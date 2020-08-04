'After the Flood' is the Omaha Reads book for 2020

“After the Flood,” a book that imagines what would happen if floods destroyed much of America, is this year’s selection for the Omaha Reads program sponsored by the Omaha Public Library.

Nebraska author Kassandra Montag’s debut novel is the story of Myra and her 7-year-old daughter, who live in a world of mountaintop communities surrounded by water.

They’ve learned that being fiercely independent is the key to survival. When Myra gets word that her other daughter might be alive, she launches a relentless search to find her.

“We live in a community of readers who appreciate and want to celebrate local authors,” Omaha Public Library executive director Laura Marlane said in a press release. “We share that enthusiasm and look forward to generating more discussion around ‘After the Flood.’ ”

The community votes to select the Omaha Reads book each year. The library will have “After the Flood” available for checkout and reservations and will sponsor several programs for readers.