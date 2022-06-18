After two-year hiatus, Juneteenth parade returns to Omaha

After a two-year hiatus, Saturday's Juneteenth parade brought at least a thousand people to a milelong stretch of North 24th Street to celebrate Black culture, joy and freedom.

Hundreds more marched in the procession, which ran from Lake to Sprague Streets. Participants ranged from political candidates to dance teams to health clinics. Members of Omaha's Shriner Temple, a fraternal organization, drove tiny cars in zig-zags as kids rushed to high-five them from the sidewalks.

The parade, organized by the Omaha NAACP, was a chorus of honking horns, revving engines, cheers and music blasting through speakers attached to vehicle hoods. All along the route, Black-owned businesses set up shop with ice cream, nachos and even a full barbecue setup.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War. It takes its name from the day, June 19, 1865, when a Union Army general announced in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Ella Willis, the vice president of local neighborhood association Neighborhood Action and Fact, propped up a lawn chair in a small patch of shade near the end of the parade route. Regarded by those seated near her as a "North Omaha legend," Willis was happy to see the parade back on North 24th Street.

"It's very awesome for the community that the parade is back on this street, because this is where it originated," she said, frequently pausing to wave at parade participants who noticed her. "This street is the most historic area in Omaha. It seems like the city tries to take everything away from North Omaha and put it in a different part of town."

For a number of years prior to the pandemic, the Juneteenth parade route had marched down 30th Street — an area with some historical significance, but not nearly as much as the North 24th Street corridor. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, 24th Street was a business and cultural hub for Omaha's Black community.

It is because of this history, Willis said, that it is so important for the parade to travel on North Omaha's most historic street. She views Juneteenth as a celebration of freedom, but also as a reminder of the work yet to be finished.

"It's a day of celebration, but it's also about making sure that stuff gets done in our community," she said. "We need sidewalks down here. We need streetlights. We need people getting the business economy going in this neighborhood."

Though it has been celebrated by Black communities for over a century, Juneteenth wasn't recognized as a federal holiday until last year. Earlier this year, the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill officially designating Juneteenth as a state holiday.

"It's wonderful that we can get together, especially since this is the first year that Juneteenth is celebrated as a legal holiday," said Omaha resident Sandra Benjamin, who was thrilled to see the parade back in action. "What a way to celebrate."

Juneteenth celebrations continued throughout the afternoon and evening, with a daylong festival held at the Malcom X Memorial Foundation.

