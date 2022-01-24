 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After two years off, Omaha's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is on again for 2022
0 Comments

After two years off, Omaha's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is on again for 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
20190317_new_parade_zl3

The Ancient Order of Hibernians carry a giant Irish flag during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Omaha.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

St Patrick's Day is the annual celebration of the patron saint of Ireland. Take a look at how and why St Patrick's Day is celebrated across the world.

Omaha's Ancient Order of Hibernians will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 10 a.m. March 12.

The parade has been on a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The route will begin at 15th and Harney Streets, travel east then turn south at 11th Street to Howard Street and then turn west. The parade will end at 14th Street.

Park Omaha will again provide discounted parking of $1 per hour at its Park 1 garage and lot at 10th and Jackson Streets and its Park 4 garage and lot at 15th and Douglas Streets.

The awards presentation will immediately follow the parade at Annie’s Irish Pub at 1101 Davenport St.

Those wishing to participate in the parade should request entry forms to chrisblaylock5@gmail.com. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: floats, Irish costumes and musical presentations.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AI strikes again! Apparently mice have facial expressions

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert