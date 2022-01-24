After two years off, Omaha's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is on again for 2022

Omaha's Ancient Order of Hibernians will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 10 a.m. March 12.

The parade has been on a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The route will begin at 15th and Harney Streets, travel east then turn south at 11th Street to Howard Street and then turn west. The parade will end at 14th Street.

Park Omaha will again provide discounted parking of $1 per hour at its Park 1 garage and lot at 10th and Jackson Streets and its Park 4 garage and lot at 15th and Douglas Streets.

The awards presentation will immediately follow the parade at Annie’s Irish Pub at 1101 Davenport St.

Those wishing to participate in the parade should request entry forms to chrisblaylock5@gmail.com. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: floats, Irish costumes and musical presentations.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.