She’d been clipped by a car more than once, messed up her face tangling with a raccoon and avoided capture for years.

Nobody could get close to the yellow Labrador retriever, even all those who fed her around Eppley Airfield.

Several times, a concerned citizen would spot her walking near there, sometimes carrying a fast food bag, and would call the Nebraska Humane Society. But she’d vanish as soon as a white truck appeared.

Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue couldn’t nab her either. That’s how she got one of her many nicknames — Lightning.

“She had a following. There are so many stories about her,” Muddy Paws founder Terri Larson said. “She was just a phenomenon around the area how she avoided capture.”

Then last May, a Lincoln couple spotted her late at night as they were leaving the airport.

“She got sick, had just given up and was found almost drowning in a ditch,” Larson said.

That couple took her home, cleaned up the ticks, posted about her on the Lost Pets of Omaha Area Facebook page and then took her to the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln. A woman who had been feeding her spotted the Facebook post and asked Muddy Paws to help.

Nine months later and now named Piper, the once-elusive dog is ready for a home. She’s survived treatment for a bad case of heartworm and has begun to learn that she can trust humans.

“She’s had nothing but 24-hour care and room service and anything she could want,” foster Colleen VanScoy said.

Piper had been on the lam for so many years that she was basically feral at first, VanScoy said. She’s lost teeth and, at around 8 years old, is bothered by arthritis. Although she’s still jumpy around strangers, she enjoys treats and a pat.

The one thing she isn’t is skinny. She’d been spotted as far west as 30th and Lake Streets and apparently had food stops all along her route.

“She was quite a little celebrity down there,” VanScoy said. “She had been well-fed for several years.”

It’s going to take a special person who has a lot of patience and time to adopt Piper, VanScoy said

That’s not always easy to find, but she says miracles do happen.

“Until then, she has a home with me,” VanScoy said. “She’ll just be a forever foster and that will be fine, too.”

If interested in adopting Piper, go to muddypawssecondchancerescue.com and look under available pets, or call 402-515-2570.