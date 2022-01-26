After years of stalled attempts, Omaha is on track to build a streetcar

The buyers of the bonds assume any risks with their investment, leaving little or no risk for taxpayers, she said.

The funding plan was conceived of by a committee of the Greater Omaha Chamber focused on enhancing Omaha’s urban core.

Stothert said the city had the plan vetted by a finance team at First National Bank and the city’s bond counsel. She said both affirmed that it can be funded without any kind of tax increase.

If, as expected, there are additional TIF funds left after the bonds are paid off, she said those dollars could be put to other good uses, including developing affordable housing, the cost of converting one-way downtown streets to two-way and improved pedestrian access.

Then there’s the estimated $6.4 million cost of operating the system annually. Stothert said that would be covered by parking revenues related to the new developments, including new parking garages planned along the streetcar route.

Given the lack of risk to taxpayers, Stothert said she is comfortable moving forward without first seeking voter approval. She previously said a streetcar proposal would need voter approval in order to earn her support.