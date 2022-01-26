After years of stalled attempts, Omaha is on track to build a streetcar

After years of discussion and research, Omaha appears on track to build a streetcar.
The project was one of two massive developments announced by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Wednesday.
Stothert, alongside Mutual of Omaha CEO James Blackledge, presented plans for a streetcar system that correspond with a new, skyline-changing Mutual of Omaha headquarters to be built downtown.
While the two proposals are not technically linked, Blackledge said the city’s commitment to a modern streetcar line was critical to the Fortune 500 company's decision to locate in the heart of downtown.
Blackledge's support of a streetcar was a significant factor for Stothert in choosing Mutual out of multiple developers interested in building on the soon-to-be-cleared downtown block where the W. Dale Clark Library sits.
"There were probably a good half-dozen developers who expressed interest in the library site, and none of them could do it without a streetcar," Stothert said. "This is so vitally important as we continue to develop downtown that we are able to move people in and out and around the core."
The streetcar will operate along a 3-mile route using 5.5 track miles. The line travels along Farnam and Harney Streets from 10th Street to 42nd Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets.
Two major developments in the works will bookend the rail system: the $400 million riverfront parks and science museum to the east and the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s $2.6 billion Project NExT facility to the west.
Proposals to build a streetcar system date back a quarter century to the administration of then-Mayor Hal Daub. But those proposals were derailed by the lack of a plan to pay the massive cost of building the system.
Stothert said it’s the new private developments along the route that will be the key to paying for both the system’s construction and ongoing operating costs.
Everywhere streetcars have been built, they have attracted private development that tends to exceed expectations, Stothert said. Omaha expects “extraordinary development” along the streetcar line, she said.
The city would use tax-increment financing, or TIF, to capture a portion of the enhanced property tax dollars generated by redevelopment to pay the startup costs for the streetcar system.
Typically under TIF, a developer takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is then repaid by the increased property taxes generated from the redevelopment.
While the cost of building and launching the streetcar system is estimated at $225 million, Stothert said federal guidelines call for a 35% contingency in case of unexpected costs, so the city would need to raise $306 million.
But she said that should be more than covered by an estimated $354 million generated via TIF. Those dollars would come from a special TIF district spanning the entire streetcar route, as well as three blocks north and south of the route. The TIF dollars would come from three different streams within the special district:
» New developments in the streetcar district would contribute 25% of their TIF proceeds. That element alone is projected to generate $218 million.
» Using authority it has under state law, the city also plans to extend the timeline of already existing TIF projects along the route from the current 15 years to 20 years. Those five additional years of payments would generate $50 million.
Stothert noted that school districts will get 2% more per year of the increased TIF revenue during that five-year period.
» The third part will come from existing properties that see increased valuations within the TIF district, raising $86 million.
Stothert said the city will issue special revenue bonds and private placement bonds to pay for the system’s construction. The buyers of those bonds will be repaid using TIF funds.
The buyers of the bonds assume any risks with their investment, leaving little or no risk for taxpayers, she said.
The funding plan was conceived of by a committee of the Greater Omaha Chamber focused on enhancing Omaha’s urban core.
Stothert said the city had the plan vetted by a finance team at First National Bank and the city’s bond counsel. She said both affirmed that it can be funded without any kind of tax increase.
If, as expected, there are additional TIF funds left after the bonds are paid off, she said those dollars could be put to other good uses, including developing affordable housing, the cost of converting one-way downtown streets to two-way and improved pedestrian access.
Then there’s the estimated $6.4 million cost of operating the system annually. Stothert said that would be covered by parking revenues related to the new developments, including new parking garages planned along the streetcar route.
Given the lack of risk to taxpayers, Stothert said she is comfortable moving forward without first seeking voter approval. She previously said a streetcar proposal would need voter approval in order to earn her support.
“I understood the value of a streetcar, but nobody has told me how to pay for it and how to operate and maintain it without a tax increase,” she said. "The urban core committee has presented a funding plan to me that works.”
Stothert said the streetcar system would be run as a city enterprise, the physical components of which will be owned by the city. The system will be operated by a new city authority whose representatives would be appointed by the city, Metro Area Transit and the chamber. Since the city owns the system, Stothert said it makes sense for the city to operate it, with MAT as a partner. She said MAT officials have signed on to that plan.
The streetcar will be free to ride and capable of holding 150 to 225 passengers per vehicle. It will run on electricity.
Additional streetcar routes to the north and south are planned in the future. As designed, the streetcar will connect at 13 separate stops intersecting with 12 Metro bus routes.
All the elements of the plan are just proposals at this point, all subject to City Council approval, Stothert said. The first elements of the plan could go to the council by March.
Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen said Wednesday that he looks forward to reviewing the details.
"City Council members are supportive of increasing public transit options throughout the city. I look forward to reviewing the details and the financing of the streetcar as one of those options, and agree it would stimulate additional economic development along its route," Festersen said.
The last time Omaha had a streetcar system was in the 1950s.
The Omaha-Council Bluffs streetcar era began in 1868. By 1890, the metropolitan area had 90 miles of tracks — more than any city except Boston.
By 1955, Omaha's last streetcar of that era rolled to a stop when the city junked its streetcars in favor of buses, which had been winning over passengers for years.
If the mayor's timeline moves as planned, the new streetcar system will be completed in 2026.
World-Herald staff writer Henry Cordes contributed to this report.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067