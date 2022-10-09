Air Force ordered to pay $1 million plus back pay to Bellevue man denied job in 2014

The Air Force must pay a Bellevue man $1 million in damages and attorney fees by Nov. 29 after unlawfully denying him a job as a military historian for medical reasons in 2014, a federal appellate agency has ruled.

David Bighia, 61, is also entitled to a job offer, and 8½ years’ worth of back pay and benefits that could total hundreds of thousands of dollars more, according to the ruling by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Office of Federal Operations.

The appellate decision upheld an EEOC judge’s ruling last December that the Air Force had violated the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 when it withdrew its job offer and refused to make “reasonable accommodation” for Bighia’s medical condition.

The appellate opinion also slapped at the Air Force’s lawyers for arguing that damages should be reduced because the Air Force had actually “partially prevailed” in the December ruling.

Office of Federal Operations Director Carlton Hadden, who authored the appellate decision, dismissed that argument as “utterly without merit” and “strikingly lacking in any legal support.”

Hadden’s ruling also said Bighia is entitled to nearly $78,000 in compensation for out-of-pocket expenses and $300,000 in “non-compensatory” damages — essentially, punitive damages — the maximum allowed by federal law.

He also directed the Air Force to pay $624,000 in attorney’s fees.

Air Force officials have not yet responded to questions about the case submitted Thursday by a World-Herald reporter.

Bighia, a 16-year Army Reserve veteran, had previously worked as a military historian, including a stint as the 55th Wing historian at Offutt Air Force Base. But he had suffered health and personal setbacks — including surviving two heart attacks — before he applied for the GS-11 Air Force historian job paying about $65,000 a year at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, in December 2013.

Bighia was offered the job early the following year, contingent on passing a medical exam. A doctor at Offutt approved him, but inserted a notation that he should deploy to areas with fixed medical facilities.

Because of that notation, the Air Force withdrew the job offer. And it denied his request for reasonable accommodation, arguing no similar exceptions had ever been granted for historians before.

Bighia filed a complaint, which languished at the EEOC for seven years. That was largely due to Air Force foot-dragging, said his attorney, Keith Taubenblatt, as Air Force lawyers missed deadlines for turning over documents or answering interrogatories.

The delay took a toll on Bighia’s finances. He applied for more than 200 jobs, Taubenblatt said, but was sometimes passed over because his credit rating had slipped. He worked several temporary jobs but never found a permanent position in his career field.

“I’m scrambling. Time is moving forward. The bills are piling up,” Bighia said last month. “The longer it went on, the harder it became to get employed.”

His lawyers were optimistic after the EEOC ruled in his favor last December, but Bighia was not.

“I always felt the other shoe was going to drop,” Bighia said.

The Air Force stalled on paying, even after a second EEOC judge ruled in his favor in June. He has yet to receive any money, though in early September he was offered the historian’s job at Laughlin, which is in Del Rio, on the Mexican border, 150 miles west of San Antonio. He still hasn’t decided whether to accept the job, along with the cross-country move it would entail.

In the meantime, the house in Bellevue’s Fontenelle Hills he purchased in 2005 with a VA loan is in foreclosure. He has filed for bankruptcy multiple times to keep from losing it.

It was scheduled to be sold at the Sarpy County Courthouse on Sept. 22. The lender agreed at the last minute to delay the sale.

Bighia said in a statement Friday that he was grateful the latest ruling came quickly, just eight days after the Air Force filed its appeal.

“In the spirit of compassion (to) avoid prolonging the financial hardships I continue to face as a result of the Air Force’s actions,” Bighia said, “I hope Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall will direct his staff to immediately pay in full the awarded amounts so that I can finally, after all these years, move on with my life.”