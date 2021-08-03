Air quality in parts of Nebraska may be affected by wildfires this week, state says

Air quality across Nebraska may be affected by wildfires in Canada and the western United States over the next couple of days, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said Tuesday.

An advisory of possible "moderate" to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" air quality may occur statewide on Tuesday and Wednesday, and intermittent "unhealthy" air quality also are possible, the department said.

According to a map on an Environmental Protection Agency website, air quality in parts of Nebraska was considered to be "moderate" Tuesday morning.

The staff from the Department of Environment and Energy monitors smoke levels and wind directions to assess when Nebraska's air quality may be affected. Advisories are based on data provided by National Weather Service, smoke plume modeling and from air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Grand Island and Scottsbluff.

For an hourly update on air quality across Nebraska, visit https://www.airnow.gov.