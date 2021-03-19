 Skip to main content
Air quality may be affected Friday and Saturday by smoke from fires in Kansas, Oklahoma
The Douglas County Health Department has advised that air quality Friday night and Saturday morning could be moderately impaired due to planned burning in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Air quality could reach moderate levels in southeast and south central Nebraska beginning Friday at 7 p.m. through Saturday at 10 a.m., which may affect York, Lincoln, Beatrice, Omaha, Columbus and surrounding areas, especially to the south.

Intermittent "unhealthy for sensitive groups" impacts in certain areas are also possible, the Health Department said.

During moderate conditions, the department suggests that people with unusually sensitive systems consider breaking up any prolonged outdoor exertion.

Kansas and Oklahoma both monitor smoke levels when controlled burnings of prairie and rangelands are underway and let Nebraska officials know of possible impacts to the state's air quality, the Health Department said.

