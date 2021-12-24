Airline staffing shortages lead to 2 canceled flights at Eppley Airfield

Omaha’s Eppley Airfield largely dodged a wave of airline cancellations experienced across the U.S. on Christmas Eve.

The airport reported two flight cancellations on Friday.

A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta and a United Airlines flight from Chicago were originally scheduled to arrive late Friday afternoon in Omaha. However, the two flights were canceled as the airlines dealt with staffing shortages around the country tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

In an email, Omaha Airport Authority spokesman Steve McCoy said those two flights were the only ones canceled out of 43 flights that arrived Friday. Since both aircraft would have spent the night in Omaha, their respective departing flights back to their original cities Saturday have also been canceled.

Staffing shortages, along with other factors including weather, caused airline carriers to cancel hundreds of flights Friday, with more cancellations scheduled for Saturday, Bloomberg News reported.

