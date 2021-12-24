 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Airline staffing shortages lead to 2 canceled flights at Eppley Airfield
0 comments

Airline staffing shortages lead to 2 canceled flights at Eppley Airfield

United, Delta and JetBlue have canceled more than 300 flights on Christmas Eve, one of the busiest days of the holiday season. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Omaha’s Eppley Airfield largely dodged a wave of airline cancellations experienced across the U.S. on Christmas Eve.

The airport reported two flight cancellations on Friday.

A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta and a United Airlines flight from Chicago were originally scheduled to arrive late Friday afternoon in Omaha. However, the two flights were canceled as the airlines dealt with staffing shortages around the country tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

In an email, Omaha Airport Authority spokesman Steve McCoy said those two flights were the only ones canceled out of 43 flights that arrived Friday. Since both aircraft would have spent the night in Omaha, their respective departing flights back to their original cities Saturday have also been canceled.

Staffing shortages, along with other factors including weather, caused airline carriers to cancel hundreds of flights Friday, with more cancellations scheduled for Saturday, Bloomberg News reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert