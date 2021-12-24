Airline staffing shortages lead to 2 canceled flights at Eppley Airfield

United, Delta and JetBlue have canceled more than 300 flights on Christmas Eve, one of the busiest days of the holiday season. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Omaha’s Eppley Airfield largely dodged a wave of airline cancellations experienced across the U.S. on Christmas Eve.
The airport reported two flight cancellations on Friday.
A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta and a United Airlines flight from Chicago were originally scheduled to arrive late Friday afternoon in Omaha. However, the two flights were canceled as the airlines dealt with staffing shortages around the country tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19.
In an email, Omaha Airport Authority spokesman Steve McCoy said those two flights were the only ones canceled out of 43 flights that arrived Friday. Since both aircraft would have spent the night in Omaha, their respective departing flights back to their original cities Saturday have also been canceled.
Staffing shortages, along with other factors including weather, caused airline carriers to cancel hundreds of flights Friday, with more cancellations scheduled for Saturday, Bloomberg News reported.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos from 2021
A thunderstorm billows north of Omaha on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Will Bednar started the game against Texas during day two of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The sunrise is reflected i the window of the The Grove Juicery, located at 2401 Farnam Street on Friday
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pedestrians cross Farnam Street at 15th Street in the rain on Wednesday morning.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Gretna's Skylar McCune, Omaha Skutt Abby Schomers, Lincoln Southwest Shaylee Myers, Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand, Waverly's Bekka Allick, Elkhorn South' Kylie Weeks and Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson pose for a portrait inside the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday. They are the 2021 All-Nebraska volleyball team. Behind them, a sea lion named Chino is investigating a volleyball.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug Kirby recalls his service during the Vietnam War where he was severely injured on Monday. Rick Wilcox helped to save Kirby's life in Vietnam in 1970 and they just met for the first time since.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost smiles as his team celebrates a touchdown late in the second quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The top of a structure blew off of 2602 O street in Omaha after a storm blew threw overnight and caused widespread power outages on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryan Lochte waves to the crowd as he swam his last race, the 200 individual medley during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Military personnel clean the cockpit window of a E-4B Nightwatch aircraft before it takes off at the Lincoln Airport on Thursday. Runway renovations have forced the planes to move out of Offutt Air Force Base.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left,Omaha's, Chris Esposito, Harrison Denk and Jack Lombardi roam the outfield against Creighton on Friday,
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Dave Cornell of Christensen Excavating Co., walks past snow being cleared off the roof of the Omaha Park Two parking garage located at 1313 Harney St, on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Christensen Excavating Co. was hired to clear the garage. The city of Omaha is still digging out from about 12 inches of snow on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Juan Lentz pauses while walking north on 42nd Street towards Leavenworth Street during a winter storm warning on Monday, January 25, 2021. Lentz estimated he had gone about four miles on his five mile walk. He normally takes the bus, but the winter weather canceled bus service, so he had to walk home.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Claire Killianm left, tries to keep South Dakota State's Regan Nesheim from passing the ball late in the game at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 15, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fog begins to lift as the downtown Omaha skyline starts to appear as viewed from the Lincoln Monument in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Monday, January 04, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
2021 All-Nebraska selection Millard North's Hunter Sallis poses for a portrait at Millard North on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Large chunks of ice flow along with the Missouri River on Sunday in Omaha. Record setting cold temperatures are possible to start the week.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Nolan Clifford goes after a hard hit ball by Xavier that knocked off his glove during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach jumps in the air to congratulate Luke Roskam after a home run against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas fans Kayne Hassler and Brody Hassler sport unique looks before the Longhorns’ game against Mississippi State on Sunday in Omaha.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Tanner Allen drills a three-run home run to take the lead over Virginia during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Lightning strikes east of TD Ameritrade Park during a rain delay before a College World Series game between Texas and Virginia on Thursday.
Z Long The World-Herald
NC State coach Elliott Avent wipes his head in the Wolfpack dugout as a College World Series is delayed due to health and safety protocols.
Z Long The World-Herald
The sun crawls towards the horizon over TD Ameritrade Park during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan greets fans after winning a national championship over Vanderbilt at the College World Series on Wednesday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Members of Omaha Parliament wave flags ahead of Union Omaha's match against Chattanooga SC on Saturday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Jim Furyk makes his way up the 16th fairway during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Omaha Northwest and Omaha Bryan played the first game on Thursday for Omaha Public Schools since 2019 after last season was cancelled because of the pandemic.
Z LONG The World-Herald
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for a first down past Buffalo's James Patterson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans take in the scene during a light show before the fourth quarter of the Nebraska vs Michigan game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Taylor Ward scores past Lake Superior State's Ethan Langenegger during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sparrow forages in a tree in the Old Market on Tuesday. The forecast for the next several days in the Omaha area calls for dry conditions with highs ranging from the mid-30s to the upper 50s.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers tend to a glass skylight on the Burlington Capital building in downtown Omaha on Thursday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A light tower sets dark on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian on Tuesday in Omaha. The light towers are off after a vandalism incident damaged them.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cornhusker Marching Band and color guard members watch United States Air Force members skydive into Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Weeping Water's Jamison Twoney reacts with teammates after defeating Pleasanton in the Class D1 championship game.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
U.S Air Force members carry a casket during the Honorable Carry ceremony at the Lincoln Airport Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey (3) and Anni Evans watch a pregame video before a game against Penn State at Devaney Sports Center on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jody Weible sits for a photo in her home near Mead, Neb., on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The waste left over from processing ethanol is in piles outside the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead. The heaps are causing a strong odor in the area and leaving people and pets sick, she and other residents say.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Willie Strickland, 26, of Omaha, walks in the middle of 38th Street to avoid walking through snow on unshoveled sidewalks in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. At least a half-foot of snow is expected in the Omaha-metro on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Katerina Hoffman competes in the NSAA state diving championship on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chris Esposito (3) slams into the right field wall after missing a catch in the Creighton vs. Omaha baseball game, UNO's home opener at Tal Anderson Field on Friday. Creighton won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
O'Neill St. Mary players wait to be introduced before the start of the O’Neill St. Mary’s vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South goalkeeper Rodolfo Ramirez Sandoval (1) is carried by fans following the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Community leader and activist Preston Love Jr., speaks after a year of protests in Omaha. Photographed at Hardy Coffee Co. in the Highlander in Omaha on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Kayla Graff, from left, Kelly Tate, Kennedy Tate and Elizabeth Runneberg, all of Laurens, Iowa., cheer on swimmers during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Daniel Carr limbers up before the start of the 200 meter backstroke final during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A rainbow over T.D. Ameritrade Park during a weather delay before the start of the Texas vs. Virginia College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Courtony Hudson, 42, of Omaha, gets his hair cut by Mark Nelson, the owner of Another Level Barbershop, outside the shop during a power outage after a severe thunderstorm overnight. Photographed at 64th and Maple Streets in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) gets hit by Illinois' Keith Randolph Jr. (88) and fumbles the ball in the first half of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Sun (11) stretches before the start of the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
People pay their respects during the procession for Marine Cpl. Daegan Page outside Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha on Friday. Cpl. Page, along with 12 other American service men and women, was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Kendall Coley is introduced during the Husker Hoops Opening Night celebration at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jen Ellis, 39, walks through the remaining belongings and trash in a homeless encampment where she used to live north of downtown. Omaha Police started clearing the camp, which is on Union Pacific property, of people in late September. Ellis is unsure how many people will return. Photographed on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Chris Jefferson (17) grabs the ball that Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) lost control of as Purdue's Kieren Douglas (43) closes in during the Purdue vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdue won the game 28-23.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Porsha Clayborne, a cook at the Siena Francis House, puts trays of food in an oven before dinner service. Puerto Rican chef Elie Berchal and other local professional chefs are coming into the shelter each week to teach the kitchen staff how to prepare more varied meals. Photographed in Omaha on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Insulation from a neighbor's roof that was ripped off is stuck in a tree in Matt Thiele's yard after a high wind warning storm hit Beaver Lake. Photographed on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate after they defeated Pittsburgh in their national semifinal game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) tries to get past Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) and Kobe Bufkin to score during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans reach out their hands for high-fives as Nebraska's Austin Allen walks onto the field before their game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames dives for the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) tries to get past Kennesaw State's Nate Springs during their game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins celebrates a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's William Przystup reacts after his blocked punt was returned for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin players celebrate a point during their national semifinal game against Louisville at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
A child from Afghanistan pauses after arriving at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Jade Demps celebrates a point during their national semifinal game against Louisville at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt walks off the field with Jaxon Edwards (left) and Peyton Edwards (right) at the end of his final game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players react after a long volley to win Set 4 during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Luke Macdonald celebrates with fans after defeating Aurora in their Class B State Title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens waits for his name to be announced before their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Kyler Fisher celebrates after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen (29) jumps into Tyler Weiss's arms after Weiss scored his first goal of the season in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt breaks up a pass to Ohio State's Chris Olave during the first half of their game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga celebrates his 3-pointer during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer celebrates after breaking up a pass to Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert during the first half of their game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Western Illinois's Jadrian Flores (11) and Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) react to a call during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate after defeating Pittsburgh in their national semifinal game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Davis Pennington (48) collides with Maine's Nolan Renwick (23) during the third period of their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kennedi Orr (left) and Anni Evans celebrate during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
