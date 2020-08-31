 Skip to main content
Aksarben Ball canceled due to coronavirus concerns
The Aksarben Ball has been canceled because of concern about the ongoing pandemic.

The Aksarben Foundation announced the cancellation Monday, scheduling the next ball for Oct. 23, 2021.

The 2020 ball originally was scheduled for this October, but the foundation moved it to January as many social events fell away with the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Aksarben Foundation and Aksarben Women’s Ball Committee cited continuing concerns about COVID-19.

Terry Kroeger, chairman of the foundation board, said the organization remains dedicated to the 125-year tradition of the Aksarben Ball. In a statement, Kroeger said resuming the ball in October 2021 “will give us the best chance of making certain that all families honored, and all attendees, will feel the full celebratory spirit of Aksarben.”

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128,

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

