Aksarben Ball canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The Aksarben Ball has been canceled because of concern about the ongoing pandemic.

The Aksarben Foundation announced the cancellation Monday, scheduling the next ball for Oct. 23, 2021.

The 2020 ball originally was scheduled for this October, but the foundation moved it to January as many social events fell away with the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Aksarben Foundation and Aksarben Women’s Ball Committee cited continuing concerns about COVID-19.

Terry Kroeger, chairman of the foundation board, said the organization remains dedicated to the 125-year tradition of the Aksarben Ball. In a statement, Kroeger said resuming the ball in October 2021 “will give us the best chance of making certain that all families honored, and all attendees, will feel the full celebratory spirit of Aksarben.”

Aksarben Ball through the years





Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.