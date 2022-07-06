 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aksarben senior living facility slated to expand

  • Updated
A senior living facility near Aksarben Village would add about 40 units for assisted or independent living under a proposal presented to the Omaha Planning Board. 

The proposal came with a request for tax-increment financing for the project.

The addition would be the third phase of the facility, Aksarben Senior Living, which sits near 72nd and Pine Streets.

The new building, adjacent to the existing facility, would be three stories tall and include a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, according to documents sent to the planning board. The building's exterior will look similar to the existing building. 

Developers expect construction to start in August, wrapping up by the following year.

The total project is expected to cost nearly $13 million. Developers requested a little over $1 million in tax-increment financing. 

The board gave unanimous approval to the project, sending it to the Omaha City Council for final approval.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

This virtual reality patient could save the lives of real ones

