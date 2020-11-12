Al Martinez remembered as role model, first responder and community leader

Martinez's climb to the roof was aimed at drawing attention to the late entry. While his bid failed, Martinez said then it signaled "a new beginning" for Hispanic political activism in the city.

Zuerlein, at the time just starting as pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, said he grew to know Martinez as a parish and fiesta leader who had a knack for uniting disparate groups.

"And he was such a gentle soul, quiet, stable, consistently there. I don't think I ever heard him say anything bad. He was always very positive."

With a police background that helped Martinez know his way around the city, he became a go-to person for congressmen, mayors and others seeking to open a door to South Omaha.

Boyle, now a county commissioner, recalled wrapping up many a campaign with dinner at the nonprofit American GI Forum, a veterans and community organization that Martinez helped lead. Being around Al and Dee, Boyle said, "felt like home."

Son Mark Martinez is a retired deputy police chief, the first Latino elected to the Omaha school board and former U.S. marshal for Nebraska. He attributed the path taken by him and siblings Lela, Al Jr., John and Michael to their role-model parents.

He said his dad always took time for family.