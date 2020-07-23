Alisha Shelton's not likely to face Sasse this year, but that won't stop her in 2024

And Janicek has insisted he’s not going anywhere.

“Everyone should hear this and hear this now. I will be on the ballot come November 3rd,” Janicek said in a press release this week. “If you won’t or can’t forgive me, then don’t vote for me.”

He brought up suggestions that he doesn’t stand a chance against incumbent Republican Sen. Ben Sasse and noted that Democrats haven’t won a House or Senate race in a while.

“I am here working for a chance to serve the people of Nebraska and I will not give up,” Janicek said. “If you would rather vote the way (party chair) Jane Kleeb tells you to, then that is your choice. I for one, say it’s time for change. I want to help with that change. THAT’S why I will continue to run for United States Senate.”

If Janicek does not step aside by Sept. 1, party officials expect to instead push a write-in candidate but have not indicated who that would be.

Shelton is barred from running as a write-in candidate because she lost in the primary. That means her campaign is now in an odd position of pushing forward in the hopes that Janicek steps aside but also knowing it all could evaporate in a few weeks if he does not.