All-America City Award not in the cards for the Omaha area, but South High grad is honored

The Omaha metro area has fallen short of being named an All-America City for 2022. But a recent graduate of Omaha South High School has been honored by the sponsoring organization.

Jannette Castro-Gomez was named the lone recipient of the National Civic League’s John Parr Youth Leadership Award, announced Thursday night. She beat out three other nominees from around the country for the award, which is named after a former National Civic League president.

Castro-Gomez’s win proved to be a high point of Thursday night for the Omaha area. Metro Omaha, one of 22 finalists for the All-America City Award, was not selected by the judges as one of the 10 winning cities.

Martha Bruckner, the executive director of the Metro Omaha Education Consortium, said she and others who sought the recognition for Omaha were disappointed but appreciated the opportunity to work together and forge new relationships.

“We got Omaha in the finalists category, which I think brings recognition to the city,” said Bruckner, who led the effort. “We got to know some good people that can help with housing issues in Omaha and that can also affect early literacy.”

Metro Omaha’s application focused on efforts by community leaders and organizations to address the area’s affordable housing needs and subsequently address the adverse effects of inadequate housing on mental and physical health, economic growth and children’s development.

In a 10-minute presentation Tuesday, presenters — who included Keith Station from the City of Omaha, César García from Canopy South, Kathleen Knudsen from the education consortium, Brittany Parker from Spark, Erin Bock from the Sherwood Foundation and Bruckner — highlighted the work being done by local organizations.

Those include Front Porch Investments, which in May announced more than $7.3 million in awards for affordable housing development and preservation projects.

Other entities highlighted by the committee include the partnership among 75 North Revitalization Corp., Howard Kennedy Elementary School and Omaha Early Learning Center to create a “walking school bus,” which is a pedestrian path that connects the school and center to nearby housing.

Castro-Gomez said in an interview Friday that she initially was in disbelief after she won but called receiving the award “both an honor and a privilege.”

“I was super happy. I was super excited,” she said. “It proved that all my hard work had paid off in a sense.”

Throughout her high school career, Castro-Gomez has made volunteering a priority. She said she spent more than 200 hours volunteering during her junior and senior years, including at South High School’s food pantry and the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Munroe-Meyer Institute. She also has participated in clothing drives organized by Humble and Kind, a nonprofit founded by former South High School teacher Hannah Holguin.

Castro-Gomez said her interview two weeks ago with Civic League judges put her work into perspective. The judges' questioning, Castro-Gomez said, “really makes you reflect on how your work has impacted the lives of others and not just yourself.”

“I think that takes a little bit more self-recognition to realize that your work has probably changed the life of someone else. And to you, that was just another Tuesday,” she said.

Castro-Gomez plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha this fall and major in neuroscience. She hopes to eventually earn a medical degree. Her national award comes with two free Southwest Airlines tickets and a plaque.

“Jannette has got so many good things going on for her,” Bruckner said. “I’m just thrilled (the judges) recognized her good talents.”

Bruckner said she doesn’t know what next year’s theme for the All-America City competition will be, but she said she thinks Omaha has a strong chance to perennially compete for the recognition.

“I believe Omaha has so many good things going on that they probably could be a very serious contender every year,” she said.

Omaha was last named an All-America City in 1957. Council Bluffs was named an All-America City in 2017.