Amazon Air launches daily cargo service at Omaha's Eppley Airfield

Amazon Air has launched daily cargo service out of Eppley Airfield.

Amazon's air network helps with delivering packages across longer distances. The company has gateway operations and regional hubs scattered across the country.

This is the company's first regional gateway in Nebraska.

The first flight arrived shortly after 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

Silver Airways will operate daily flights for Amazon Air between Omaha and Forth Worth Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, using an ATR72-500 aircraft.

Amazon officials said in a prepared statement that customers in Nebraska, western Iowa and the surrounding region have shown an increased demand in orders.

"We are excited to expand Amazon Air to provide greater capacity for shipping packages," said Chris Preston, director of Amazon Air Gateway Operations.

Amazon has invested more than $250 million in Nebraska over the past decade, officials said, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.