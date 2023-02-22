American Airlines is adding a second daily nonstop flight between Omaha’s Eppley Airfield and New York City’s LaGuardia Airport.

The second daily flight, which starts June 1, represents an expansion of a route that American started in November 2021. Delta Air Lines also operates a route between the two airports.

The American flights will take off from Omaha around 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.

Both American routes will be serviced by Embraer E-175 jets. They will fly under American Airlines’ regional brand American Eagle.

