American Legion names Omaha police sergeant National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

An Omaha police officer was presented the National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award Wednesday by the American Legion.

Sgt. Daniel Martin, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, received the award at the Legion’s national convention in Phoenix.

Martin works in the gang unit. In 2020, he and his crew recovered more than 80 firearms, made hundreds of arrests and recovered more than $750,000 worth of narcotics, according to the Legion’s website.

Martin said he was “honored and humbled to accept this award.”

“I’m honestly a little bit shocked,” he said. “And after 17 years as a law enforcement officer, I can honestly say that nothing shocks me anymore. Standing in this room, at this podium in front of all of you — veterans of the armed forces, veterans of combat and war — I feel a little undeserving of this honor. I’m sincerely grateful for your service.”

