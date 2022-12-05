Analysis of Omaha streetcar financial plan predicts development will cover project cost

For 10 months, Omaha city officials have laid the bureaucratic track needed to move a streetcar project forward, but it wasn't until late last week that a third-party analysis confirmed the streetcar's financial plan is viable —a major step toward breaking ground on the ambitious project.

The analysis, reviewed by The World-Herald, appears to support what city administrators have predicted from the beginning: If all goes as planned, development spurred by the streetcar should more than cover the cost of paying off the $306 million project.

Since March, independent consulting firm MuniCap has worked to analyze the city’s financial plan. The group’s 311-page report was shared with City Council members Friday evening, just days before a public hearing on the issuance of bonds to pay for the streetcar project.

MuniCap’s analysis leans heavily on assumptions, including estimates of future property values, the rate of tax credits, the strength of Omaha’s economy and little change in zoning laws.

If those assumptions hold, the firm predicts that a special district along the streetcar route will see more than $600 million in tax-increment financing revenues through 2057.

Tax-increment financing, or TIF, is essential to the financial plan, which calls for the issuance of $80 million in lease purchasing bonds and $360 million in redevelopment bonds to pay the initial costs of building the streetcar system — including the purchase of vehicles, construction of the tracks and price of a vehicle maintenance building.

TIF revenues would be used to pay off those bonds.

TIF is a development tool long used by the city, but never used on a project of this scale.

Under TIF, the developer of a city-approved project takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on the new development.

During the TIF period, the property owner continues to pay a portion of property taxes to local governments based on the valuation that existed before the improvements. After the TIF loan is repaid, property taxes collected on the higher-value, improved property then start flowing to local governments.

If the TIF district works as intended, the streetcar would more than pay for itself through the development it encourages along its route.

City Council members in past months have approved significant steps to move the streetcar forward, but many of those decisions were made with an assurance from city administrators that there were still "exit ramps" council members could take on the project.

The vote on the issuance of bonds is likely the last significant chance council members would have to tap the brakes.

Multiple City Council members have said they would not vote to approve the bonds until the MuniCap analysis was complete.

City Council President Pete Festersen on Saturday told The World-Herald that for several months, he has pushed city administrators for operational and financial details of the project.

“This is a complex economic development, transit and infrastructure project,” Festersen said. “It’s important we ask the tough questions to maximize its chance of success and to minimize any risk to taxpayers.”

Emails obtained by The World-Herald between city administrators and MuniCap show that he was not alone in that urgency.

Approval of bonds comes with the pressure to move not only the streetcar project forward, but a Mutual of Omaha skyscraper as well. Mutual's tower will be built in place of the downtown W. Dale Clark Library, which was recently demolished.

The streetcar line will travel along Farnam and Harney Streets from 42nd Street to 10th Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets. A route concept approved in September added a stretch of Eighth Street, between Capitol Avenue and Farnam Street, to the route.

Having the streetcar run by Mutual’s current midtown campus enhances the property’s redevelopment value, helping defray the cost of building the new $600 million high-rise.

A redevelopment agreement between Mutual and the city officially tied the two projects together. The city agreed to “in good faith” pursue the development of a streetcar system.

Last month, City Finance Director Steve Curtiss addressed the city's potential issuance of $80 million in lease purchase bonds — a change from the type of bonds city administrators initially intended to use.

Lease purchase bonds are backed by the city’s general fund.

The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing on the bond ordinances at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the legislative chambers of City Hall. A vote on the bonds is scheduled for the following week.

The bonds are being considered in part because they’re likely to come at a much more attractive interest rate, Curtiss said. They also can be sold in smaller pieces, meaning the city could maximize their efficiency.

Curtiss said he was confident the bonds would be covered by the TIF revenues.

Those revenues are to come from three different sources within the special TIF district that runs along the streetcar's route.

New developments on three blocks on either side of the streetcar would contribute 25% of their TIF proceeds. That element alone is projected to generate more than $421 million.

Under authority it has under state law, the city also plans to extend the timeline of already existing TIF projects along the route from the current 15 years to 20 years. Those five additional years of payments are estimated to generate $71 million.

The third part will come from existing properties that see increased valuations within the special TIF district, raising about $115 million.

All of these revenue streams exceed the city's initial predictions, which estimated the TIF revenues would bring in about $354 million.