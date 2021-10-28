Anchor of UNMC's Saddle Creek redevelopment to start rising next year

The biggest piece of midtown Omaha's new Saddle Creek redevelopment site should start rising as early as next spring: a 350,000-square-foot administration facility serving the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Planned for the southwest corner of Saddle Creek Road and Farnam Street, the tiered complex could stretch as high as 17 floors and will house work and office space for clinical faculty as well as shops and retail bays.

Perhaps the most notable feature: The roof of the low-rise parking garage will resemble a small park that extends east and over busy Saddle Creek Road. Serving as a pedestrian crossing, the landscaped bridge could be as wide as 60 feet, and will link the new development to the existing UNMC campus.

There had been talk about relocating the four-lane Saddle Creek arterial to the west and creating a grassy flood-preventing valley, but UNMC has since indicated that was improbable.

When the overall, sprawling Saddle Creek redevelopment site is completely built out — that could take a decade or two — it should contain about 1.75 million square feet of building space, said Brian Spencer, director of facilities and clinical space planning for UNMC and Nebraska Medicine. That adds to the 9 million square feet of buildings already at the medical campus.