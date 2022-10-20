Anita Hill addresses gender-based oppression at Omaha event

Most people didn't believe Anita Hill in 1991 when she testified before a room of U.S. senators, detailing sexually inappropriate comments she had received in the workplace.

Pundits said nothing would be learned from the hearing. Women wouldn't come forward, they said.

But Hill, who spoke Thursday in Omaha to an audience of nearly 1,000 people, said she's proving those pundits wrong.

The people who did believe her spoke out. And now, more than 30 years later, women still are speaking out and coming forward.

Hill spoke about her testimony — and what she has accomplished since — during an event at the CHI Health Center hosted by the Women's Fund of Omaha. In addition to the crowd on hand, a number of people watched virtually. Some attendees wore pins from the 1990s that said, "I believe Anita Hill."

In 1991, Hill publicly accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of making sexually inappropriate comments when she worked for him. Thomas denied Hill's allegations and went on to win Senate confirmation. He still serves on the Supreme Court.

Hill now is on the faculty at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts. Last year, she published the book "Believing" about her experience and the issue of gender-based violence.

"Everyone assumed that the issue would die and that no one would care about it," Hill told The World-Herald in an interview before the event. "That has not been the case. It's not only stayed alive, but it's actually grown."

While progress has been made, Hill said, work remains to be done.

In 2018, a scene similar to Hill's played out before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Christine Blasey Ford testified that then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her decades earlier.

Hill, who wrote an op-ed for the New York Times about the Kavanaugh hearing, said it didn't quite feel like déjà vu. For one, the committee was much more diverse than the all-male, all-White panel she faced. And, Hill said, senators asked important, probing questions of both Ford and Kavanaugh.

In her address Thursday, Hill cited statistics from the National Women's Law Center, which show that since the #MeToo movement gained traction, more than 70 workplace anti-harassment bills have been passed in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, spoke at last year's Women's Fund event.

It's important, Hill said, that people who have been harassed are trusted, invested in and asked to be part of the solution.

Prevention and being able to inspire the next generation are key, too, Hill said. She said people should think about the world they came into and the world they will leave and whether they're OK passing that to the next generation.

"I didn't know what I was getting into when this started 31 years ago. Yet, if I had it to do all over again, I would do it all over again," Hill said.

She said the Women's Fund takes an integrated approach and works in a number of different areas, including economic security and sexual literacy.

"What I want people to understand is that all of those are related to ending gender violence," Hill said. "These things cannot be looked at separately."

The interconnected aspects the organization works on include an adolescent health project and a freedom-from-violence program, said Jo Giles, executive director of the Women's Fund. She noted that the conversation Hill started in 1991 about sexual harassment in the workplace and gender-based oppression occurred around the same time the Women's Fund was founded.

"She also speaks to the moment we're in now," Giles added. "She was the right person at the right time. There's still so much work to do."

During the event, the organization awarded grants to a number of local nonprofit agencies. The Women's Fund awarded $5 million to 20 organizations that offer free testing, treatment and prevention services for sexually transmitted diseases and barrier-free access to birth control. Another $1 million will be distributed to 10 organizations that assist survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking.