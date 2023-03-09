Omaha's Ancient Order of Hibernians will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this weekend in downtown Omaha.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Old Market at 16th and Harney Streets. It will travel east on Harney Street to 11th Street, then head south to Howard Street and finally travel west to 13th and Howard Streets.

Tim Lonergan, president of Omaha's Ancient Order of Hibernians, said this year the parade has more than 80 entrants, which is up from previous years. This year there will also be food trucks so attendees can grab a snack while watching the parade.

Those wishing to avoid parking in downtown Omaha can take the ORBT bus, which will have routes going back and forth between downtown Omaha and Westroads Mall.

Frank and Cindy Vance, owners of the Dubliner Pub, will be the grand marshals of the 144th St. Patrick's Day Parade, the Ancient Order of Hibernians announced on Facebook. The Dubliner Pub is located at 1205 Harney St. in the Old Market.

A post-parade party will be held at Annie's Irish Pub, 1101 Davenport St. in the Capitol District.

Photos: 2022 St. Patrick's Day in Omaha