Anonymous donors to 'Aunt Tiny' are an example of Goodfellows generosity

Now, that adds up to nearly $60,000.

“We didn’t want her to know us, so we were happy to do it through Goodfellows,” she said.

They would drop off their checks each month to former Goodfellows Executive Director Joel Long and his successor, Sue Violi, who then delivered them to the family.

The donor downplayed the magnitude of their gift.

“We don’t want any credit because God has blessed us beyond measure and it was nothing to write that check,” she said. “God put us in that school to meet those kids.”

They moved to Florida a few years ago. Once in a while, the donor said, Goodfellows would forward a letter to them from Aunt Tiny. She wrote with gratitude that the money they provided meant the kids could participate in extracurricular activities such as Scouting.

“We knew Aunt Tiny was doing great things with (the money),” she said. “We totally trusted her.”

In Florida, they volunteer with the Salvation Army to feed the homeless and have worked with a program for kids who have nowhere to go after school.

Goodfellows partners with United Way to administer charity The World-Herald and United Way of the Midlands announced a new partnership on Wednesday to run the Goodfellows charity.