Another congregation to move into Westminster Presbyterian's building in Omaha

The congregation of Omaha’s Westminster Presbyterian Church overcame its fair share of challenges to find a home. Now, congregants soon will be in search of another.

After nearly 100 years, leaders of the church at the corner of 35th Street and Woolworth Avenue have decided to sell the building.

The 30 or so remaining members of the congregation will celebrate one final service together on Sunday.

But the building won’t sit empty.

Instead, a Christian church that has been sharing space in the building will move its growing congregation into the location full-time.

Citylight Mosaic has been operating out of the building for about two years, said Jacob Richardson, Citylight’s pastor. The group will officially take over the building in October.

Westminister Presbyterian has been at 35th and Woolworth since about 1923, said Jeffrey Spencer, a local historian and church member.

The congregation formed in the late 1880s, with the first church at 29th and Mason Streets. The congregation grew steadily, with membership nearing 400 people, Spencer said.

In 1911, the church purchased land near 31st and Pacific Streets. But a few years later, the congregation decided it preferred the Field Club neighborhood. The lots on Pacific Street were sold, but World War I delayed relocation.

After the war, church leaders considered property near 32nd and Woolworth, but it proved to be too pricey. In 1919, Spencer said, they purchased a large lot with an adjoining house at 35th and Woolworth for $16,000.

In early 1920, a Chicago architect signed on to build the church building.

But a prominent businessman who owned neighboring property had issues with the proposed church. Along with four other residents, he sued to block construction. The court dismissed the challenge, but the businessman and neighbors claimed the plan violated city code. After a back-and-forth legal battle, construction was approved, but with modifications.

The building, which cost about $100,000, was dedicated in September 1923, when church membership stood at about 500.

At its peak, membership reached more than 600. An education wing was added to the east side of the church in 1951.

Spencer, a member of Westminster Presbyterian for at least a decade, said he’s happy to see the building continue as a church.

“It will still be used as a church,” he said. “The architectural integrity will be maintained, and it still will be a presence in the Field Club neighborhood. I think it’s a win-win situation.”

The Gothic Revival-style church has retained many of its original design elements, including dark woodwork on the ceiling, pews and floors. Stained-glass windows adorn every side of the building, with some featuring bright colors and others made up of more muted yellows and oranges.

For the most part, Citylight leaders plan to restore the space rather than make major renovations. The church’s pipe organ will, however, be removed.

When church leaders were getting Citylight Mosaic off the ground, Richardson said they were drawn to the Field Club area.

Struck by the beauty of the church at 35th and Woolworth, Richardson said he knocked on the door of the office and asked the receptionist about the odds that they might share space in the building.

Chances were slim, she told him. But she gave him a tour of the building anyway.

Eventually, Richardson found a connection who had ties to the church. Citylight got the go-ahead to start a Bible study group in the basement of Westminster Presbyterian.

The Bible study snowballed into hosting Sunday services and renovating office space in the basement.

This summer, the Westminster Presbyterian congregation voted to sell the building to Citylight for $410,000.

“It’s just cool,” Richardson said. “It started with ‘You’ll probably never be able to rent space here’ to a unanimous vote of ‘We’ll sell the building to you.’ It’s been a journey.”

Services at Citylight Mosaic will be held in English and Spanish. A sign in the entryway of the church welcomes worshippers in both languages.

Richardson estimated average Sunday attendance at 80 to 100 people. The church likely could hold 300, between its rows of pews and balcony seating.

Citylight Mosaic is the first church where Richardson has served as lead pastor. Stepping into the Westminster Presbyterian building is encouraging, he said, knowing how many people have prayed there over the years.

“Westminster has been a faithful presence in that area for 100 years,” Richardson said. “The church continues being used for the purpose it was intended. There’s something really special about that. The mission continues even though it takes a different form.”