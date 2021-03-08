Another medic unit will answer emergency calls downtown; it's expected to help bear high call loads

Medic 1 usually is one of the busiest units because of the weekday influx of workers during the day, plus events that bring residents downtown on nights and weekends. Even with the pause of the pandemic, Medic 1 ranked in the top five for highest number of annual calls for service.

In 2019, Medic 1 had 4,890 calls for service, the highest citywide. In 2020, the unit dropped slightly to third-most with 4,334 calls. While units can handle that amount, Fitzpatrick said, the department would prefer the annual number of calls be under 4,000 to keep workers fresh and ready.

The other top four busiest units often fill in if Medic 1 is on another call or out of service, Fitzpatrick said. With help from Medic 2, Fitzpatrick said fire officials expect decreased response times in the downtown area and reduced share of calls among all units.

“It has that ripple effect to help all our medic units,” Fitzpatrick said. “The addition of Medic 2 will help reduce the stress on the paramedics that are making that many calls, let them get a break, get their reports done before the next one comes in.”

Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen said in a statement that adding Medic 2 is in response to the department’s “continual evaluation of emergency response needs.”