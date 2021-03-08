Another medic unit will answer emergency calls downtown; it's expected to help bear high call loads

City officials are adding another ambulance to the downtown area, which they expect will help lighten the load throughout eastern Omaha.
Mayor Jean Stothert announced the reinstatement of Omaha Fire Medic 2 in her annual State of the City speech last month. The paramedic unit will start service in April, costing $700,000, which comes from the Fire Department’s general fund budget.
Six Omaha firefighters will be assigned to the new unit this year, and next year additional personnel will be hired in an upcoming recruiting class, said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick, a department spokesman.
Medic 2 will be based at the same location as Medic 1 — the central station downtown at 15th and Jackson Streets. Both units will cover the same area, roughly Martha to Burt Streets and the Missouri River to 34th Street. But having the extra unit can help alleviate Medic 1’s high call load and that of neighboring units, Fitzpatrick said.
“Having an additional medic unit to help reduce those response times can definitely help potentially save lives,” Fitzpatrick said.
The Fire Department answered 51,880 emergency medical calls citywide in 2020.
Medic 1 usually is one of the busiest units because of the weekday influx of workers during the day, plus events that bring residents downtown on nights and weekends. Even with the pause of the pandemic, Medic 1 ranked in the top five for highest number of annual calls for service.
In 2019, Medic 1 had 4,890 calls for service, the highest citywide. In 2020, the unit dropped slightly to third-most with 4,334 calls. While units can handle that amount, Fitzpatrick said, the department would prefer the annual number of calls be under 4,000 to keep workers fresh and ready.
The other top four busiest units often fill in if Medic 1 is on another call or out of service, Fitzpatrick said. With help from Medic 2, Fitzpatrick said fire officials expect decreased response times in the downtown area and reduced share of calls among all units.
“It has that ripple effect to help all our medic units,” Fitzpatrick said. “The addition of Medic 2 will help reduce the stress on the paramedics that are making that many calls, let them get a break, get their reports done before the next one comes in.”
Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen said in a statement that adding Medic 2 is in response to the department’s “continual evaluation of emergency response needs.”
“We are committed to the best equipment, training and personnel to serve the citizens of Omaha,” he said.
Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021
402-444-1068,