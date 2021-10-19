Another Omaha elephant is pregnant, Henry Doorly Zoo officials announce

The elephant barn at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is getting an extra dose of baby-proofing.

Officials announced Tuesday that a second elephant in the herd, Kiki, is pregnant.

Kiki is due with her calf sometime in February. That's the same time the zoo's other pregnant elephant, Claire, is expected to give birth.

Zoo officials announced Claire's pregnancy in March.

Kiki showed signs of pregnancy around the same time as Claire, although it took zoo staff more time to find a heartbeat and confirm that it was a viable pregnancy.

The calves will be the first elephants born at the zoo.

