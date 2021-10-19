Another Omaha elephant is pregnant, Henry Doorly Zoo officials announce

A life-size baby elephant image on a wall at the elephant family quarters at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. The Omaha zoo has two pregnant elephants right now, with both calves due around February 2022.
Friends, from left, Grace Perkins, 8, Lily Styskal, 11, and Avery Perkins, 10, all of Lincoln, watch as a zookeeper works with Claire, a previously announced pregnant elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. Kiki's pregnancy was announced Tuesday, with both elephant calves due around February 2022.
Kiki, a newly announced pregnant elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, which now has two pregnant elephants, with both calves due around February 2022.
Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, the director of animal health, announces Tuesday that the zoo has two pregnant elephants right now, with both calves due around February 2022.
Claire, a previously announced pregnant elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, stands in front of Lolly while working with a zookeeper. Kiki's pregnancy was announced Tuesday, with both elephant calves due around February 2022.
Zookeepers work Tuesday with Kiki, a newly announced pregnant elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, which now has two pregnant elephants. Both calves are due around February 2022.
Dennis Pate, president and CEO of the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, and Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, the director of animal health, announce Tuesday that the zoo has two pregnant elephants right now. Both calves are due around February 2022.
Dr. Sarah Armstrong, the elephant manager, announces Tuesday that the zoo has two pregnant elephants right now, with both calves due around February 2022.
Claire, a previously announced pregnant elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, stands in front of Lolly. Kiki's pregnancy was announced Tuesday, with both elephant calves due around February 2022.
Kiki, a newly announced pregnant elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, which now has two pregnant elephants, with both calves due around February 2022.
Kiki, a newly announced pregnant elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, stands with Callee, a bull. The Omaha zoo now has two pregnant elephants, with both calves due around February 2022.
Cut up apples, carrots and sweet potatoes for the elephants at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Tuesday. The Omaha Zoo has two pregnant elephants right now, with both calves due around February 2022.
Meet the elephant herd at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. They have distinguishing features that allow people to find them in the crowd.
