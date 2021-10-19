 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another Omaha elephant is pregnant, Henry Doorly Zoo officials announce
0 comments

Another Omaha elephant is pregnant, Henry Doorly Zoo officials announce

Claire the African elephant is expecting a baby near February 2022.

The elephant barn at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is getting an extra dose of baby-proofing.

Officials announced Tuesday that a second elephant in the herd, Kiki, is pregnant. 

Kiki is due with her calf sometime in February. That's the same time the zoo's other pregnant elephant, Claire, is expected to give birth. 

Zoo officials announced Claire's pregnancy in March.

Kiki showed signs of pregnancy around the same time as Claire, although it took zoo staff more time to find a heartbeat and confirm that it was a viable pregnancy. 

The calves will be the first elephants born at the zoo.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The largest living thing on earth is edible and underground

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert