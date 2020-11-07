Another record for COVID-19 cases in Douglas County

Douglas County officials Saturday reported another record number of new COVID-19 cases — for the third day in a row.

The county's report of 640 new cases is based on Friday's results. That's up from 565 the day before and 486 the day before that.

The total number of cases reported in Douglas County is 25,942. The Health Department reported four new deaths related to the virus, increasing that total number for the county to 246.

