 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another record for COVID cases in Douglas County
0 comments

Another record for COVID cases in Douglas County

{{featured_button_text}}

Douglas County officials Saturday reported another record number of new COVID-19 cases — for the third day in a row.

The county's report of 640 new cases is based on Friday's results. That's up from 565 the day before and 486 the day before that.

The total number of cases reported in Douglas County is 25,942. The Health Department reported four new deaths related to the virus, increasing that total number for the county to 246.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert