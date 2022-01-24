Another temperature swing in store for Omaha, then maybe some stability

After a month of roller-coaster temperatures, this week will bring one more round of up and down, but then a change appears to be coming.

Temperatures this week in Omaha are forecast to yo-yo between jacket and parka weather.

The high on Monday is expected to reach the upper 30s, while on Tuesday, temperatures aren’t expected to climb out of the teens, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills on Tuesday are forecast to be below zero in the morning and may not climb out of the single digits all day.

Then Wednesday, it’s back in the 30s.

The only drawback with the warm days is that they are likely to be windy.

But once Tuesday’s Arctic front moves out, the metro area could be getting a respite from successive waves of Arctic air, according to weather service meteorologist Scott Dergan.

The pattern that has been allowing cold air to flow into this part of the country is expected to move farther east, Dergan said.

That would shunt colder air into the eastern U.S., allowing warmer air to tarry longer here, he said.