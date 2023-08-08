A key intersection on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus is closed due to a water main break for the second time in 10 months.

Metropolitan Utilities District workers responded to the scene Monday evening to repair the breach at 42nd and Harney Streets. Omaha Public Works officials said in a press release the intersection will be closed for one month to rebuild the road.

UNMC closed the Clarkson Doctors Building South — a medical office building less than a block from the intersection — for the day Tuesday. The medical center said in a press release that patients with appointments in the building will be contacted directly about rescheduling appointments.

Nebraska Medical Center’s Emergency Department and inpatient units remain open and fully functional, according to the release.

A water main break closed the same intersection for two weeks last October. A stretch of 42nd Street between Leavenworth and Pacific Streets just south of UNMC also was shut down for several weeks due to a water main break earlier this summer.

