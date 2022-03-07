Another winter storm expected midweek after surprise snowfall canceled school Monday

A major winter storm is expected to move across the state midweek and forecasters are warning of potentially hazardous travel conditions in central and western Nebraska.

A large swath of Interstate 80 across the state could see about 6 inches of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasts call for the Omaha metro area to receive 3 to 7 inches of snow. In southwest Nebraska, 10 to 12 inches could fall, according to the weather service.

Because of the potential for gusty winds to kick up the snow, the weather service is advising travelers to pay attention to weather conditions.

The heaviest snow is forecast to fall along and south of I-80. In addition to I-80, portions of Interstate 29 could be hazardous.

Becky Kern, meteorologist with the weather service, said the snow could mess with the Thursday commute.

"This is going to be a long-duration event," she said. "The highest snowfall rates will most likely be from midnight (Wednesday) to noon Thursday."

The storm comes on the heels of Monday's somewhat surprising snowfall that caused some schools to call off classes.

Westside, Papillion La Vista, Bellevue, Ralston and Council Bluffs schools all canceled classes. The Omaha Public Schools switched to a remote learning day. Several other districts, including Millard, delayed their start.

The forecast had called for a trace to an inch of snow Sunday night. Instead, about 1 to 3 inches of snow fell, according to meteorologist Brett Albright of the weather service office in Valley.

Eppley Airfield reported 1.7 inches of snow. Bennington reported 3.5 inches, the Boys Town area reported 3 inches, a spot east of the Elkhorn area reported 2.3 inches and a spot near Chalco reported 2 inches. Council Bluffs reported 1.5 inches.

