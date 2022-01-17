Anthony's Steakhouse, an Omaha staple for 50+ years, is closing

Anthony’s Steakhouse, an Omaha staple for more than 50 years, is closing.

The owner, Tony Fucinaro Jr., said he's ready to retire.

Customers will be able to use gift cards to the restaurant, which is at 72nd and F Streets, through Feb. 26. The Ozone Lounge also will close.

The restaurant's banquet room will stay open through May to allow all events that have been scheduled to be held.

Anthony "Tony" Fucinaro Sr. opened Anthony’s in October 1967 after getting out of the bar business, his son said in 2017. The restaurant marked its 50 years in the business that year by giving away a 1967 Ford Thunderbird.

At the time it opened, Anthony’s was on the southwest edge of Omaha — farther south than most diners were used to driving, Fucinaro said.

Anthony's opened with a 120-seat dining room and an 80-seat lounge. It added banquet and party rooms to the north and expanded its dining area and lounge after a fire in July 1969. It can seat nearly 1,000 diners: 450 in its lounge and dining room, 400 in its banquet and party rooms and another 100 on the patio.